An entire arena dedicated to K-Pop to be launched in Seoul

The Seoul Metropolitan Government and Korean internet giant Kakao are partnering for the construction of an arena entirely dedicated to K-pop performances in the Chang-dong, Dobong-gu area in Seoul, South Korea.

Dubbed Seoul Arena, its construction will begin with a celebratory ceremony at the site in June 2022, once the final implementation blueprints are approved. The avant-garde K-pop stadium is scheduled for an October 2025 opening.

Here’s all we know about the Seoul Arena

While the venue will be owned by the state government, Kakao will be responsible for operating and maintaining the Seoul Arena for 30 years after its launch. Promising a seating capacity of over 18,000 along with space for 28,000 people for standing performances, the arena will be backed by a private funding of nearly 312 billion South Korean won (approximately USD 255 million).

The specialised music concert venue is to be equipped with a state-of-the-art sound system. It will also house a medium-sized performance venue with a capacity of 7,000 people, a movie theatre and other commercial facilities such as indoor sports and games.

Boasting an area of 50,000 square metres, the highly anticipated Seoul Arena will feature six floors above the ground, along with two underground floors for a unique entertainment experience.

To keep up with the latest developments in technology and the internet, the K-pop stadium will make use of augmented reality technology, to provide an all-encompassing digital experience for concert-goers and guests. The digital features will include services such as live concert streaming for the best musical experience.

Kakao’s other ventures

Expanding its portfolio of work, Kakao shifted its focus to the K-pop music and entertainment industry in recent years. Managed by its mass media division, M Company, the company now leads several major K-pop labels such as EDAM, Starship and IST Entertainment, which have stars like IU, MONSTA X and Apink under their banner.

Projects similar to Seoul Arena

Kakao is competing against a similar project started by entertainment giant CJ ENM, whose construction began in October 2021. Slated to launch in 2024, CJ ENM’s CJ LiveCity Arena will reportedly accommodate 20,000 people indoors and 40,000 people outdoors.

The K-pop arena will feature powerful infrastructure to facilitate live performances, including stage equipment and the latest sound and lighting systems, which are a must for the signature high-energy performances that the K-pop stars are known for. Both Kakao and CJ ENM are vying for the top spot in the race to finish South Korea’s first and largest stadium dedicated to K-pop.

