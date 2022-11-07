Hong Kong’s State Theatre gets a rebrand ahead of its 70th anniversary

Two years after conservation projects began on the State Theatre, the Grade I historic building emerges with a blazing burgundy and gold logo.

The last time the State Theatre made headlines was back in 2020, when Hong Kong-based conglomerate New World Development (NWD) announced its plans to redevelop the heritage site. Since then, things have been quiet, with the world turning to “more important” things, like y’know, the pandemic.

But now that Covid-19 has come and gone, the spotlight is once again on the historic venue. Coming back in all its glory, the heritage building unveils its new logo, a burgundy and gold emblem that resembles theatre curtains. At the same time, to commemorate 70 years, a series of theatre dinner soirees will take place at Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant yè shanghai in K11 MUSEA.

Here are all the deets:

The State Theatre’s new logo

The State Theatre’s new retro design pays homage to its iconic parabolic exoskeleton truss in the roof and marks the rebirth of this new cultural landmark. A specially designed font highlights “State Theatre” and its Chinese characters, while the classic burgundy and gold colours are inspired directly from the old theatre curtain.

Dreamstate, an immersive theatre dinner

To commemorate the 70th anniversary of the State Theatre, NWD is organising a series of immersive theatre dinner soirees titled “DreamState” at Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant yè shanghai in K11 MUSEA. Diners will be taken on a visual and auditory journey through themed performances reintepreting classics from the 50s to 80s, choreographed by none other than Hong Kong nightlife legend, Andrew Bull.

The special “DreamState” menu is available for pre-booking from now until the end of December. Find out more on yè shanghai’s official website and social media platforms.