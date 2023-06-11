Massive “Double Ducks” bring joy to Victoria Harbour

The gigantic twin ducks are here to grace us with their presence! Much to the public’s joy and adoration, the “DOUBLE DUCKS” art exhibition by creative studio AllRightsReserved (ARR) and Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman will officially start swimming across the sea today.

Making their way across the expanse of Victoria Harbour, the duo will be available for public viewing on the 10th of June. Depending on weather conditions, the ducks will become a fixture of Hong Kong’s iconic skyline for around two weeks, spreading their message of joy and friendship to everybody passing by.

Colossal in size and an unmistakable bright yellow, the two twin ducks have captured hearts near and far. Ever since 2007, Hofman has traveled around the globe with his famous Rubber Ducks, drawing major crowds to Hong Kong’s seasides upon its famous sighting in 2013, now a decade ago.

Docked near Tamar Park, which is connected to the Central and Western District Promenade, there will be significantly more viewing room for spectators than in the past. The park itself has been decorated to fit the occasion, taking on signage that compliment the ducks’ uplifting yellow exterior.

This year’s event not only marks the 10th anniversary of the duck’s first visit to the city, but is also the first time where Hofman’s iconic Rubber Duck has been sighted with a buddy. Standing at a whopping 18 meters tall, the ducks are some of the tallest worldwide.

The monumental project was made possible with support from the Hong Kong Tourism Board and lead sponsor Prudential, alongside other sponsors such as csl., Ngong Ping 360, VSFG, ZA Bank, and the MTR Corporation.

“Double duck is double luck,” said the artist Florentijn Hofman. “The work emphasizes on friendship and getting connected. Due to COVID we learned that spending time together is so valuable. Making moments and memories for real, living in the here and now, are things to cling on to.”

“The digital world and living on our devices make us sometimes so blunted,” Hofman added. “Art can open your eyes and spark up your soul. ‘DOUBLE DUCKS’ is not about looking into the past but enjoying the moment together!”

(Images: AllRightsReserved)



