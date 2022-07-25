Affordable Art Fair is back — here’s what you need to know

If you’re missing the general artsy vibes of Art Basel and Art Central, well, I bring good news. Affordable Art Fair is returning to Hong Kong this August for its 9th edition, and promises to be bigger and better than before.

Held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Affordable Art Fair 2022 features thousands of contemporary artworks from over 60 local and international exhibitors, 50 of which are from Hong Kong. This year’s fair places special emphasis on local talent and provides a platform for art lovers to discover emerging Hong Kong artists.

And, of course, as its namesake suggests, all of the artworks on offer will be affordable, ranging from the HK$1,000 to the HK$100,000 mark.

Everything you need to know about Affordable Art Fair Hong Kong 2022

The fair is split into several sections and programmes running simultaneously during the four days.

Young Talent Hong Kong x Next Gen

Jonathan Jay Lee, “City Pop”

This year sees Affordable Art Fair’s largest showcase of young artists since 2013. With the theme “Welcome to the Zoo”, the Young Talent Hong Kong x Next Gen section presents 26 artists and is curated by Taiwanese-American artist Jonathan Jay Lee, who held the role of Professor of Illustration, Sequential Art and Foundation Studies at Savannah College of Art and Design, Hong Kong.

Local talents include Julia Marinelli, known for her freeform linework; Kristy Hon, who combines cuteness with complexity in her art; Steven John Ho, whose works are a satire on pop culture and references movies, cartoons and anime; and Viki Chan, a digital and mixed-media artist who has collaborated with brands such as Louis Vuitton.

Special Project

Amber Ng, “Playground”

Another spotlight programme of Affordable Art Fair is the Special Project with large-scale installations. The fair has invited artists from different disciplines — Jonathan Jay Lee, Amber Ng, Sophia Ho Tung and Yihong Hsu — to create site-specific sculptural works inspired by everyday life in Hong Kong.

Jonathan Jay Lee unveils his latest series in a lightbox installation named “City Pop”. Meanwhile, Amber Ng’s “Playground” uses motion-capture technology to demonstrate the ephemeral act of play. Sophia Ho Tung crowdsources images of Hong Kong people’s side-profile and turns them into one illustration, titled “The Hong Konger Wall”. And, third-generation immigrant Yihong Hsu ponders life and nature in her digital art installation “Decisions”.

Cross organisation art collaboration

ARTube Store

Like every year before it, true to its overarching aim to support local talent, Affordable Art Fair is collaborating with like-minded creative units and non-profit organisations. Groups like ARTube Store, The Jockey Club Creative Arts Centre (JCCAC), Keenable Creation and RAZE are taking part in the 2022 fair to help boost the local art ecosystem.

ARTube Store is a local art community co-founded by Angel Hui and KC Won. It has created an interactive installation inspired by the supermarket for visitors to learn about the different genres of art. The JCCAC has its own booth and is showcasing 10 local artists. Keenable Creation, which provides art training to the disabled, is presenting the works of over 20 disabled artists including Liu Tung Mui and Ko Nam. Lastly, RAZE has invited three local artists and designers, Isaac Spellman, Cynthia Mak and Hum Chuk, to design facemasks for the fair.

Art therapy and art education tours

Art Loop

To foster a love for the arts from a young age, the fair is working with The Hong Kong Association of Art Therapists (HKAAT) and Art Loop to co-organise a series of family-friendly activities. The first is running art therapy workshops to enhance mental health; the latter is hosting art education tours to teach children how to appreciate art.

Affordable Art Fair is held at the HKCEC from 4 to 7 August. Find out more on its website.

(Lead and featured image courtesy of Jonathan Jay Lee via Affordable Art Fair)