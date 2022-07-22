8 must-see art exhibitions in Hong Kong this August

Celebrate summer and escape the sticky Hong Kong heat at these new art showcases.

Here’s what I think — enjoy the summer sun, yes, but also make sure to visit an art gallery or two. And I’m not trying to jinx things, but I reckon there ought to be one or two rainy (or even typhoon) days in August. When the day comes, you’ll be thankful for this list because August’s new openings are really something to be excited about. From the opening of SHOUT Contemporary and its first exhibition “New Order – Age of Consent” to the return of the 9th Affordable Art Fair, here are the best art exhibitions this month.

Hong Kong art exhibitions to see this August 2022

GRUE

Ben Edmunds

When: 3 July to 8 August

A trio exhibition featuring artists Ben Edmunds, Minku Kim and Yves Scherer, “GRUE” explores the concept of colour and the role it plays in the world. Throughout time, our perception and experience of colour have been shaped by our cultures. For example, in Japan, the colours blue and green are perceived together emotionally as aoi; in China, the word qīng evokes both blue and green, and is associated with freshness and clarity.

English artist Ben Edmunds is known for his colour field paintings, created by layering mists of fabric dyes, sprayed directly onto washed canvas. Meanwhile, Korean-born, New York-based Minku Kim works with paintings of squares and geometric shapes; alluding to motifs such as horizons, sunset and windows. Yves Scherer, a Swiss artist in New York, creates sculpture and installation pieces that address the relationship between fiction and reality, public and private.

THE SHOPHOUSE, 4 Second Lane, Tai Hang, Hong Kong

Reflection

Lee Kyou-Hong, “Breathing of Light”

When: 7 July to 3 September

Soluna Fine Art is presenting a summer-themed group exhibition featuring eight artists, Kim Young-Hun, Lee Kyou-Hong, Kim Joon-Yong, Park Yoon-Kyung, Jon Poblador, Park Ji-Sook, Jang Young-Sook and Toshio Iezumi.

The name “Reflection”, in a literal sense, refers to the image reflected off a mirror — the image can be an accurate presentation of the original, or a distorted version depending on perspective. In this vein, the exhibition encourages viewers to look within themselves and consider their sense of self in relation to the colourful and vibrant art pieces on show.

Soluna Fine Art, G/F, 52 Sai Street, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong, +852 2955 5166

Whirlwind: Informel to Gutai

Toshimitsu Imai, “Composition”

When: 9 July to 27 August

Featuring significant names in Japanese contemporary art, Whitestone Gallery’s latest group exhibition defines the era of liberation and showcases pioneering art approaches of the post-war period. Four artists from Japan, Toshimitsu Imai, Hisao Domoto, Atsuko Tanaka and Yuko Nasaka, question conventional rules and embrace individuality through their artworks.

Informel is an art movement from the 1940s to 1950s. It values spontaneity and freedom in art expression and experiments with a surrealistic approach. Imai and Domoto, who were based in France when the art movement began, were Japanese members of the art group. Meanwhile, Gutai art has an aim of going beyond abstraction and pursuing the possibilities of pure creativity. Along with Imai and Domoto, the works of two female Gutai members, Tanaka and Nasaka, are showcased in this Whitestone Gallery exhibition.

Whitestone Gallery, 7-8/F, H Queen’s, 80 Queen’s Road Central, Hong Kong, +852 2523 8001

New Order – Age of Consent

Kongkee, “NFT 2”

When: 19 July to 20 August

SHOUT Art Hub & Gallery’s new venture, SHOUT Contemporary, has just opened in Elements Mall with its first exhibition, “New Order – Age of Consent”. The show spans multiple genres and features the works of five artists: Hung Keung, Kongkee (Kong Hongchuen) and Tse Yimon from Hong Kong; and Song Yuanyuan and Shen Zhenglin from Mainland China.

With rapid digitisation in the art market over recent years, the three Hong Kong artists are launching their NFTs and producing digital art on canvas at the exhibition. At the same time, the two Mainland artists continue to tackle traditional mediums, including oil paintings and silkscreen prints.

SHOUT Contemporary, 2046 2/F Metal, Elements, 1 Austin Road West, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 2503 1222

HONMONO TAIKETSU

Fools Paradise, “Late Hero”

When: 23 July to 17 August

Opening late July, SHOUT Art Hub & Gallery is showcasing 25 pieces of unseen works and limited-edition art figures by Fools Paradise in its newest exhibition in Tsim Sha Tsui.

“HONMONO TAIKETSU” is the wristwatch brand’s first time launching an art exhibition, and the team hopes to make it an impactful one. Inspired by the founder’s favourite wristwatch, each of the colourful art pieces feature the face of a watch obscuring various popular cartoon characters. The quirky visuals aim to give viewers a refreshing sense of cognitive dissonance and, at the same time, bring wristwatch lovers together.

SHOUT Art Hub & Gallery, Harbour City, Shop OT308A, Level 3, Ocean Terminal, Harbour City, 7 Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong, +852 2503 1222

Behind Your Eyelid—Pipilotti Rist

Pipilotti Rist, “The Apartment”

When: 3 August to 27 November

In Pipilotti Rist’s first solo exhibition in Hong Kong, viewers are treated to more than 45 pieces of the Swiss media artist’s iconic works from the past 30 years. This includes her early single-channel videos with their tongue-in-cheek humour, as well as large-scale moving-image installations and sculptural works that merge video and everyday objects.

This particular exhibition also showcases site-specific commissions such as the large, immersive video sculpture on the Prison Yard, which lights up the D Hall prison cells and projects a giant mural on the Parade Ground. “Behind Your Eyelid—Pipilotti Rist” allows viewers to experience the artist’s signature “virtual hug” of sounds, colours and moving images.

Tai Kwun, 10 Hollywood Road, Central, +852 3559 2600

Affordable Art Fair

Jonathan Jay Lee, “City Pop”

When: 4 August to 7 August

Affordable Art Fair opens in early August at HKCEC for its 9th edition, and this year sees thousands of contemporary artworks from over 60 local and international exhibitors. The fair is split into various sections, each with its own focus, including “Young Talent Hong Kong x Next Gen”, which celebrates up-and-coming Hong Kong art talents; “Special Project”, a series of large-scale installations inspired by everyday life in Hong Kong; art therapy workshops; and art education tours for children.

Additionally, each year, Affordable Art Fair collaborates with like-minded creatives and non-profit organisations to boost the local art ecosystem. The 2022 edition brings in the likes of ARTube Store, The Jockey Club Creative Arts Centre (JCCAC), Keenable Creation and RAZE.

Psst! If you’re a regular reader of Lifestyle Asia, perhaps you know all about The Plumber King. Word has it that Mr Yim himself is doing a live performance on the first day of the fair, 4 August. You won’t want to miss this.

Affordable Art Fair, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, 1 Expo Drive, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

In Search of Vanished Blood

Nalini Malani, “In Search of Vanished Blood”

When: 5 August to 2 October

Showcased literally on a big screen on the M+ Facade this August through to October is moving image artist Nalini Malani’s newest work, “In Search of Vanished Blood”. The eight-and-a-half-minute video comprises a curation of live-action performance, animation, drawing, painting and found footage. It explores Malani’s continued artistic investigation of the effects of war, violence and the repression of women.

The video also features fragmented dialogue inspired by German writer and critic Christa Wolf’s 1983 novel “Cassandra”. Through the story of Trojan priestess Cassandra, Malani addresses the sidelining of women’s knowledge and experience throughout history.

M+, 38 Museum Drive, West Kowloon Cultural District, Hong Kong

(Lead image: M+, featured image: SHOUT Contemporary)