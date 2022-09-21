Korean immersive media art exhibition ‘ARTE MUSEUM’ debuts in Hong Kong

Get your cameras ready, because d’strict’s super Instagrammable show is coming to our city.

In this day and age, there’s nothing more important than getting the perfect shot on Instagram. Korean digital design company d’strict knows this and is giving the crowd what they want with its new immersive media art exhibition ARTE MUSEUM.

First opened in Jeju, Korea in September 2020, ARTE MUSEUM quickly expanded to two more cities in its homeland, Yeosu and Gangneung, the following year. Now, as travel restrictions ease, d’strict is moving its immersive exhibition abroad to Hong Kong, Chengdu, Las Vegas, New York and Los Angeles.

‘FLOWER CAMELLIA’ at ARTE MUSEUM

The opening of ARTE MUSEUM in Hong Kong is the show’s first international destination, so we must be doing something right despite being a thousand years behind in Covid laws. Located in K11 ATELIER King’s Road, four separate areas are designed with the theme of ‘Eternal Nature’ in mind and display a total of six media artworks. Varying visual intensities and sensuous sounds help reinterpret elements of nature, such as blooming flowers, crashing swells and the tropical rainforest.

“We are proud to open the first overseas exhibition hall of ARTE MUSEUM in Hong Kong, the centre of culture, art and tourism,” says Sean Lee, CEO of d’strict. “We anticipate the exhibition to be positioned as a place of amusing experience and mindfulness for audiences in Hong Kong.”

‘WAVE’ at ARTE MUSEUM

This is not d’strict’s first run in Hong Kong. Loyal readers of Lifestyle Asia may remember my article about Oil Street Art Space’s d’strict Remix, a three-dimensional digital art exhibition featuring projections of ocean waves and a large blue whale swimming freely in the sea. With d’strict and K11 in a newly signed strategic partnership, we can expect to see more of the digital design company’s work in Hong Kong in the future.

ARTE MUSEUM opens on 7 October at K11 HACC, 2/F, K11 ATELIER King’s Road, Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. Tickets for are HK$128 for adults on weekdays and HK$148 on weekends and public holidays. Find out more on the event’s official website.