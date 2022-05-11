Artist Bo Law on developing his own style and working with Shake Shack

Now welcoming art lovers and diners, Shake Shack’s newly opened storefront in Tung Chung features a three-wall wide mural by local artist Bo Law.

Bo Law’s whimsical art style is not one to be forgotten. Chances are you’ve stumbled across his work once or twice. Using detailed line art and harmonious pastel colours, the Hong Kong-born and raised artist’s captivating murals can be found all over Hong Kong.

Law, who calls himself an illustrator and mural artist, was inspired by anime and took an interest in art from a young age. “In primary school, I watched the popular manga Akira by Katsuhiro Otomo for the first time and was amazed by the worlds created. At that time, I really thought Japan looked identical to what was shown in the film,” he shares. “I remember having a moment of realisation — that I could create a different reality through drawing.”

After pursuing graphic design in university, Law began his career as an artist and toyed around with his own art style.

“For me, developing a style is an ever-changing process. I don’t think I’ll ever be satisfied with having one style. I try to take the goods and bads from different styles, and put them all together to create my own.”

Law’s latest piece can be found in the newly opened Shake Shack at Citygate Outlets in Tung Chung. Plastered throughout the interiors of the restaurant as a permanent in-shack mural, the bold and colourful #Shackventure mural is inspired by the classic Hong Kong board game, Flying Chess.

“The game features airplanes as chess pieces, which are often associated with the area of Tung Chung with its proximity to the airport,” Law explains the inspiration behind his latest venture. “I wanted to evoke a sense of nostalgia and the memories of travel through my artwork.”

Using a colour palette that reflects the surrounding natural landscape, Law reimagines the diverse community and culture of Tung Chung. He hopes that his new mural can transport diners into an imaginary space while they enjoy their food.

“Of course, I also wanted to depict the newfound impact that the arrival of Shake Shack will have on the local community,” he adds cheekily.

As for Law’s favourite Shack burger?

“Hands down SmokeShack! Nothing beats the combination of all-natural Angus beef and smoked bacon,” the artist says enthusiastically. Then, he adds: “I’m also looking forward to the new Avocado Bacon menu launching along with the Citygate Shack — this could definitely become my next favourite, as far as I know.”

Shake Shack Citygate, Unit G20, G/F, Citygate Outlets, 20 Tat Tung Road, Tung Chung, Hong Kong, +852 2987 1728