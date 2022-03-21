8 art podcasts for a boost of creative inspiration

Whether you’re at home or on the go, plug in to the world of art with these top podcasts.

The field of art was once considered exclusive or even — dare I say it — a little snotty. Thanks to the rise of art podcasts, though, we now have access to the innermost thoughts and creative processes of industry leaders from around the world. You can learn about the ways artists find success today, the direction the art world is headed and get inspired for your next piece — simply plug in your headphones and hear them out.

Here are eight that we think you’ll love.

Tune in to these art podcasts

The Week in Art

Get in tune with the ongoings of the art world with this podcast by The Art Newspaper. The Week in Art covers breaking news, insights from leaders in their field and exhibitions and events around the world — basically all the bits and bobs to keep you updated. The newest episode, released on 18 March, looks at Renaissance sculptor Donatello and the way his works changed art history.

Listen to The Week in Art here

Intersections: The Art Basel Podcast

The official podcast of global art fair Art Basel, Intersections invites listeners into the world of the creative industry. Bringing together artists, architects, designers, gallerists, musicians and collectors, episodes are hosted by Marc Spiegler, Art Basel’s global director, and come out bi-weekly. The inaugural episode features Ghanaian-British architect David Adjaye, who delves into the power of architecture, race in the art industry and works by Black artists.

Listen to Intersections: The Art Basel Podcast here

Dialogues

Art gallery David Zwirner’s podcast pairs different artists and industry leaders to discuss art and the process of creation. Past guests include Jeff Koons, Vija Celmins and Jeremy O. Harris. In the latest episode, Dialogues rallies art critic Jed Perl and novelist Joshua Cohen who, together, chew over one major question: Does art have to be political to be important right now?

Listen to Dialogues here

The Lonely Palette

You’ve probably fallen asleep in one or two art lectures or turned your nose up at art history, but The Lonely Palette is here to change all that. Created by Tamar Avishai, who worked as a lecturer at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, the podcast takes away the intimidation of fine art and makes it accessible for the layman. Avishai recommends starting with Episode 0, titled “Art! What is it Good For?”, and going from there.

Listen to The Lonely Palette here

Only Artists

Although last updated in 2020, Only Artists, produced by BBC Radio 4, is not to be missed. In each episode, two artists from different disciplines meet for the first time to talk about their creative work. There is no presenter, so they can decide their own agenda, and conversations are free-flowing with the occasional starstruck moment peppered throughout.

Listen to Only Artists here

Creative Characters

The official podcast by font specialist Monotype, Creative Characters goes behind the typeface and explores the people and personalities in charge of major brands and campaigns. The bimonthly series not only dives into the evolution of design but also offers tips and tricks for those navigating the field. The latest episode features Dewey Bryan Saunders, who designed the album covers for artists like Anderson .Paak, Future and Turnstile.

Listen to Creative Characters here

Hello, Print Friend

Hello, Print Friend gathers artists, activists, curators and print champions to talk about contemporary printmaking and its culture. What’s unique about the podcast is that it helps connect printmakers to the broader print community around the world. In episode 132, the newest segment, podcast founder and Print Friend Miranda speaks with Paula Panczenko, director of Tandem Press, about the founding of the institution and what it’s like to work with leading artists like David Lynch.

Listen to Hello, Print Friend here

Are We On Air?

A weekly interview series by music curator Arman Naféei, Are We On Air? brings together the overlapping industries of music, art, design, film and fashion. The podcast is filled with interesting topics in the music spectrum and has featured stars like Dua Lipa and Michèle Lamy. In the latest segment released on 18 March, Naféei interviews Teflon Zincfence, a Grammy-winning producer based in Jamaica.

Listen to Are We On Air? here