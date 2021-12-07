The best festive greeting cards from Hong Kong artists

What did the stamp say to the Christmas card? Stick with me and we’ll go places!

If the thought of 21 days in hotel quarantine makes you quiver, you’re most likely staying in town for the festive season, and yes, definitely book a table now if you haven’t. We also have multiple, extremely comprehensive gift guides floating around for your consideration. And what goes hand-in-hand with gifts? Cards, of course! Who doesn’t love a thoughtful, handwritten card? The nostalgia! The sentiment! The market may be saturated, but we’ve picked out some of our favourites from artists here in Hong Kong, because every season should be about supporting the local community.