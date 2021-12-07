The best festive greeting cards from Hong Kong artists

What did the stamp say to the Christmas card? Stick with me and we’ll go places!
If the thought of 21 days in hotel quarantine makes you quiver, you’re most likely staying in town for the festive season, and yes, definitely book a table now if you haven’t. We also have multiple, extremely comprehensive gift guides floating around for your consideration. And what goes hand-in-hand with gifts? Cards, of course! Who doesn’t love a thoughtful, handwritten card? The nostalgia! The sentiment! The market may be saturated, but we’ve picked out some of our favourites from artists here in Hong Kong, because every season should be about supporting the local community.
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /5
Melissa Bui is not a new name to the local fashion scene, but she has pivoted to illustration in recent years, teaming up with the likes of MaskLab, WOODCO candles, Porcelain Gin, and more. Her designs tend to be feminine and whimsical, but some of this season’s greeting cards also lean more towards tongue-in-cheek humour. We also love the wrapping papers she’s designed — “untraditional”, as she calls it.
Check out her range at the Team concept store (until Dec 14), The Prestige Christmas Fair on Dec 9, or The Wildlot Christmas Pop-up on Dec 11-12.
2 /5
The family behind The Lion Rock Press has a history in paper expertise dating back more than 100 years. For the 9th year running, the brand will also be supporting local Hong Kong charity Mother’s Choice where they will be donating all profits from the sales of their Christmas cards, wraps and matching tags. ‘Tis the season of giving, indeed.
3 /5
Oh my gosh. These cards are witty, entertaining, and pay such an homage to old Hong Kong nostalgia. Founded by Krystal Tolani, 852prints is a small, environmentally-forward brand that aims to be as green as possible. The cards are delivered “naked” (no cellophane packaging!) and printed in Hong Kong with low volatile organic compound and soy based inks.
For something a little more unconventional, consider handmade prints from French printmaker and illustrator Marion Decroocq. Her pieces are handcrafted upon request, so you’ll have to take into account the 2-week minimum delivery time. However, what you do get is a pretty unique piece that would look great on any counter, or wall, should you decide to get some of the larger prints instead.
5 /5
Inspired by her cheeky twin boys, Elle Rampton created her brand in 2012 with a special emphasis on quirky and fun greeting cards for a host of occasions. Some of her most popular designs are already out of stock, but keep checking back to try your luck!