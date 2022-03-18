6 outdoor art spaces in Hong Kong that you can visit now

Take advantage of the sunny weather this weekend and discover your inner artist at these public art spots around the city.

With art galleries, music theatres and concert halls closed, Hong Kong is a rough place to be an art lover right now. In times like these, we’ve got to think creatively. Here’s my recommendation — why not head out into nature to find art? Here are six outdoor art spaces where you can stay safe while taking in some much needed culture.

Outdoor Art Spaces in Hong Kong

Cattle Depot Art Village

Ma Tau Kok may be a little out of the way, but it’s definitely worth a visit for any art lover. Originally used as a slaughterhouse from 1908 to 1999, the 6,000 square-metre site was transformed into a village for artists in 2001 and became home to the city’s first art studios. Today, it houses more than 20 art organisations, including the Frog King and Videotage.

Cattle Depot Art Village, 63 Ma Tau Kok Road, Ma Tau Wai, To Kwa Wan, Hong Kong, +852 2987 5997

My Secret Garden

Also known as the Old Leather Factory, this hidden gem alone is worth the ferry ride to Peng Chau. To get there, head over to Wing On Street to find two old converted leather factories, Fook Yuen Leather Factory and Kwong Fat Yuen Leather Factory, which played a key role in Peng Chau’s illustrious leather industry in the last century.

My Secret Garden is, in essence, a wacky outdoor art gallery with free form sculptures made of junk and graffiti with pop culture references. Entry is free, but there are hanging donation bottles where you can contribute.

Peng Chau Leather Factory, Wing On Street, Peng Chau, Hong Kong

Oil Street Art Space

Oil Street Art Space is a Grade II Historic Building that began life as the clubhouse of the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club in 1908. Developed by the LCSD in 2013, it is now a government art promotion organisation that provides a platform for local talent to hold art exhibitions and forums. Find it at 12 Oil Street in North Point, where it comprises one main and two ancillary buildings, as well as a large stretch of green used for outdoor exhibitions.

Oil Street Art Space, 12 Oil Street, North Point, Hong Kong, +852 2512 3000

Viva! River

Organised by the Art Promotion Office, Viva! River is a public art project along Tuen Mun River that aims to bring vibrancy to the Tuen Mun neighbourhood. Six local artists were involved in the project, each creating works in the form of sculptures, urban furniture, knitted art and an interactive installation with music elements. Although halted for the moment due to Covid-19, a series of community events and videos were launched in phases for the public to experience.

Viva! River, Tuen Mun River, Tuen Mun, Hong Kong

Ha Pak Nai

Ha Pak Nai is perhaps the place to chase the sunset, but you’d be remiss not to dig out the hidden art around the coastline area. Along Nim Wan Road, you’ll find nineteen paintings by local artist trio Chemiyan. These paintings are made with recycled materials and feature Ha Pak Nai’s views and wildlife, in an effort to highlight nature conservation.

Ha Pak Nai, Yuen Long, Hong Kong

HK Walls

HK Walls needs no introduction, but if you aren’t familiar with the organisation, well, where have you been? The non-profit art group, launched in 2014, is responsible for most of the stunning graffiti art you see around the city. Head over to its website to view the full collection of its street art and murals, then make your way outside to see them in person.

HK Walls, various locations across Hong Kong