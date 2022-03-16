11 virtual and online art exhibitions you can see from Hong Kong

Another round of restrictions may be in place, but you can still get your culture fix online with these virtual art exhibitions from Hong Kong and around the globe.

To battle the fifth and toughest wave of Covid-19 yet, Hong Kong has implemented a series of restrictions, which includes the closure of most art galleries and museums around the city. But worry not — there are still many ways to get your fill of art this spring. Here are 11 virtual and online art exhibitions you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home.

Virtual Art Exhibitions to View from Hong Kong

Hong Kong Heritage Museum

Although all on-site programmes and activities are suspended at the Hong Kong Heritage Museum, its online programmes are still open to all. Available as virtual tours, visitors can learn more about Hong Kong’s culture as if they are walking through the museum themselves.

On display are the “20/20 Hong Kong Print Art Exhibition”, which details how print and printmaking came to be in the city; “The Story of Jao Tsung-i” exhibition, which, you guessed it, recounts the life of Hong Kong calligrapher and painter Jao Tsung-I; and more.

If you’re more of an auditory person, the Hong Kong Heritage Museum has also uploaded a number of talks. Instead of your usual podcast, tune in to the “Pop or Not” Cantopop Sharing Chit-Chat Session or the “Russian Art 101” Lecture.

View the Hong Kong Heritage Museum’s collection here.

Hong Kong History Museum

The Hong Kong History Museum is most known for its lead permanent exhibition, “Hong Kong Story”. If you find yourself missing it, fret not — it’s now online on e-Go, the museum’s solution to its temporary closure.

Follow Dr Joseph Ting along as he shares curatorial concepts of the exhibition — how meta — over a series of twelve videos. Or, sing and dance along to the “HK Good Show”, a series of recordings of past music and dance performances at the museum.

There’s even something for the little ones. Three mini online games are available: “Time Travel in Old Photos”, “My Toy Paradise” and “Create Your Own Expo”, the last of which sounds like a cultural version of SimCity where you can plan your own Hong Kong Brands and Products Expo.

View the Hong Kong History Museum’s collection here.

Enjoy From Home (EFH)

Also available on the e-Go website, the LSCD has uploaded a selection of its most popular thematic exhibitions and virtual tours of its branch museums.

We recommend climbing onboard the Alexander Grantham fireboat in Quarry Bay for a tour with assistant curator Sunny Chan or strolling through the Law Uk Folk Museum, a former Hakka village house in Chai Wan.

Or, take a trip down memory lane with “Memories We Share: Hong Kong in the 1960s and 1970s”, a collection that details Hong Kong’s significant growth in industry and commerce over two important decades.

View Enjoy From Home here.

LCSD Virtual Tours

In addition to the Alexander Grantham Exhibition Gallery and the Law Uk Folk Museum, the LSCD offers five other virtual tours of its museums, including the Hong Kong Railway Museum, Tai Ping Theatre and Hong Kong Space Museum Astropark.

In the guided tour of the Hong Kong Railway Museum, follow along with assistant curator Heather Tang as she takes you around the Old Tai Po Market Railway Station built in 1913. In the tour, you’ll also be able to board the historical train coaches from different periods — something you can’t do in real life, hey.

Meanwhile, the Out of the Past — From the Tai Ping Treasure Trove virtual tour narrates the challenges of Tai Ping Theatre for more than 70 years. As one of the earliest large-scale theatres in Hong Kong, Tai Ping Theatre followed the changes of the local entertainment industry from Cantonese opera to film.

You’ve heard of the Hong Kong Space Museum, but have you been to its Astropark? The curators of the Hong Kong Space Museum will take you on a virtual day-to-night journey around the Hong Kong Space Museum Astropark where you will learn about different ancient Chinese astronomical instruments, including the Armillary Sphere of the Ming dynasty the Star Dial and Moon Dial. Who says you can’t see stars in Hong Kong?

View the LCSD’s virtual tours here.

Tsz Shan Monastery Buddhist Art Museum

One of the lesser-known museums in Hong Kong, Tsz Shan Monastery Buddhist Art Museum is the first and only museum in the city dedicated to Buddhist relics and houses precious Buddhist artefacts from all over the world. On its website, it offers a virtual tour of its space in Tai Po, as well as 3D models of its collection of objects. You can sort through its collection by era, place, material and category.

View Tsz Shan Monastery Buddhist Art Museum’s collection here.

Hong Kong Arts Centre

Presenting the best of Asian contemporary art, the Hong Kong Arts Centre is offering online versions of a few of its physical exhibitions. Visitors can browse through “LIN XUE: A Retrospective”, “Landing on the East”, “FALSE SPACES” and more.

The first, for example, places the focus on Chinese artist Lin Xue, who was a self-taught artist whose work focused on the wonders of nature. Throughout his creative journey, he was a keen observer of beauty and the natural world, collecting raw materials from the wild such as bamboo stalks to create his art pieces. In a virtual tour of the exhibition, visitors are able to view Lin’s meticulous ink works.

View Hong Kong Arts Centre’s collection here.

virtually@HKMoA

Currently closed until further notice, the Hong Kong Museum of Art has, in collaboration with Google Arts & Culture, added a new section called virtually@HKMoA, where visitors can access a wide range of multimedia art resources online. Spend your day browsing through 140 exhibits covering everything from Chinese calligraphy to masterpieces by Italian painter Botticelli.

View virtually@HKMoA’s collection here.

M+

M+ is making up for its closure by sharing its collection online — 9,299 artworks, to be exact, and counting. On its website, visitors can browse through the museum’s virtual inventory of paintings, objects, photography, architecture and multimedia works from the 20th and 21st centuries.

View M+’s collection here.

White Cube Gallery

With six locations worldwide including Hong Kong, White Cube Gallery offers online exhibitions on its website. You’ll have to register, but once you’re in, you have access to current and past showcases. The most recent exhibition, which ran from 28 January to 8 March, was “Introductions” by London-based American artist Lydia Pettit.

Pettit’s work features paintings and textiles, using herself as a model to explore trauma, body image and self-identity. Just in time for International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month, she addresses how the female image is registered and the impact of female objectification in society.

Visit White Cube Gallery’s collection here.

David Zwirner Gallery

Likewise, David Zwirner Gallery is giving international visitors access to its virtual viewing rooms. There are two current exhibitions that can be viewed with just a click of the button: the works of James Castle and Doug Wheeler.

For example, the James Castle exhibition focuses on the once largely unknown artist, who is now famous for his vivid drawings and sculptural works that provide a visual record of his home and neighbourhood in Boise, Idaho. He uses a range of media, such as soot, paint and even disassembled everyday objects like chairs and doors.

View David Zwirner Gallery’s collection here.

Pace Gallery

A leading contemporary art gallery with a location in Hong Kong, Pace, too, offers a series of online viewing rooms for visitors. You can explore its current, upcoming and past exhibitions, the most recent focusing on British painter Nigel Cooke.

Cooke is known for his complex and evocative works on canvas, pushing the boundaries between abstraction and figuration. A series of bold and organic lines overlapping each other in a dynamic composition, his brushwork explores natural and psychic landscapes.

View Pace Gallery’s collection here.

