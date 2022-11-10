Casetify partners with M+ to release tech accessories inspired by Yayoi Kusama

The Hong Kong tech company is highlighting Japanese visionary artist Yayoi Kusama in its latest collaboration.

After multiple successful launches with BLACKPINK, Sailor Moon and Harry Potter this year, Casetify is continuing its streak of high-profile partnerships, this time teaming up with M+ to highlight the iconic works of Yayoi Kusama.

The decision isn’t completely random, of course. It’s part of M+’s first anniversary celebrations, which coincides with the opening of its major retrospective exhibition dedicated to the Japanese artist. Titled Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now, the show explores Kusama’s prolific career and reveals three pieces of never-before-seen works.

Casetify and M+’s exclusive lineup comprises four protective cases printed with Kusama’s masterpieces for iPhone and Samsung devices. Available online and at the physical M+ Shop, customers can choose from Sex Obsession, 1992; Pound of Repose, 2014; We Who Are Captivated by the Utmost Beauty of Everything We Know and Shed Tears as We Were Monstrously Touched by the Mystery of the Beauty, 2019; and one last case featuring an image of Kusama photographed by Eikoh Hosoe.

Other gifts themed around Kusama are also available, including socks, tote bags and water bottles.

Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now opens on 12 November 2022 through 14 May 2023 at M+.

M+, 38 Museum Drive, West Kowloon Cultural District, Hong Kong, +852 2200 0217