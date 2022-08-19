Check out Chow Yun-fat’s photography skills this weekend at KITEC

Hong Kong’s Gun-fu superstar Chow Yun-fat (周潤發) is a talented photographer, too.

Chow Yun-fat (周潤發) has always been famous for his shooting skills. Anyone who’s seen A Better Tomorrow, A Better Tomorrow II, A Better Tomorrow III, Hard Boiled, The Killer — the list goes on — can attest to that. And yeah, those were just characters he played in movies. But did you know Fat Gor is one heck of a photographer, to boot?

This weekend, (19 – 22 August) Star Hall at the Kowloonbay International Trade & Exhibition Centre (KITEC) plays host to the Hong Kong Camera & Imaging Festival (HKCIF), which is like Comic-Con for all things snapped, shot, photographed and flicked. There are booths from usual suspects like Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm and Sony, plus accessory shops like DCFever pushing the goods like flashbulbs, mics and everything else your favourite shutterbug could need.

Also on site, Zhao Xiang Guan Camera Workshop Studio Equipment, exhibiting with Ilford Galerie a number of different works from talented shooters all across Hong Kong, including jogging aficionado and cinema star, Mr. Chow Yun-fat.

It’s not your usual photo exhibition — ZXG just wants to show off their extensive range of seriously beautiful photo printing paper — but it’s pretty damn close, and extremely cool to see one of the city’s living legends showing his skills at a new art form. And hey, who knows, if he’s not out conquering the hiking trails of Hong Kong’s New Territories, you might even catch a glimpse of the multi-talented star himself.

Tickets to the festival are HK$50 and can be purchased on-site.

Kowloon Bay International Trade & Exhibition Centre, 1號 Trademart Dr, Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong, +852 2620 2222

(Lead and featured image: VCG / Getty)