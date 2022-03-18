7 commercial art galleries in Hong Kong that are still open

From traditional paintings to fine art photography, Hong Kong has a host of art spaces that are, fortunately, still welcoming visitors during this Covid-ridden time.

With public art spaces temporarily closed, many of us have had to resort to virtual art museums and galleries instead. But I get it, as trendy as it is right now, the metaverse isn’t for everyone. Luckily in Hong Kong, only government-owned galleries are subject to closure, which means we still have the luxury of visiting commercial art galleries in person. If you’re the type to indulge in the physical presence of great art pieces, hurry along now – because who knows what rules and regulations the government will implement next?

Commercial Art Galleries in Hong Kong to Visit

White Cube

With six locations across the globe, White Cube established its second location in Hong Kong in 2012, a testament to the importance of contemporary art to the city. Throughout the 10 years it has been open, it has represented major British and international artists such as Gilbert & George, Harland Miller and Antony Gormley.

Until 26 March, White Cube is showcasing the works of Welsh conceptual artist Cerith Wyn Evans, who explores the way that ideas can be communicated through form. Using installation, sculpture, painting and sound in his exhibition titled “….)( of, a clearing”, Evans toys with the themes of doubt and ambiguity to open up new realms of experience.

White Cube, 50 Connaught Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2592 2000

Tang Contemporary

Focused on promoting Chinese and Southeast Asian artists, Tang Contemporary was first established in Bangkok and now has branches in Hong Kong, Beijing and Seoul. The art gallery has showcased works by artists Ai Wei Wei, Huang Yongping and Shen Yuan.

From 24 March to 30 April, the Hong Kong location will be showing the works of contemporary Chinese artist Yue Minjun in a solo exhibition named “Smile at the Flower Sermon”. Visitors will be able to see Yue’s iconic exaggerated smiley faces, which shot him to superstardom, as well as his newer works in painted smiles and flowers.

Do note that Tang Contemporary is only open for visit by appointment and visitors have to abide by gallery rules upon entering. Visitors must wear masks at all times and are limited to two persons per group. Contact info@tangcontemporary.com.hk for more information.

Tang Contemporary, 10/F, H Queen’s, 80 Queen’s Road Central, Central, +852 2682 8289

Contemporary by Angela Li

Established in 2008, Contemporary by Angela Li is dedicated to promoting contemporary and avant-garde artists in Hong Kong, China and worldwide.

Right now, the gallery is holding a solo exhibition on the works of renowned Hong Kong artist Professor Kurt Chan Yuk Keung. A prominent figure in the local art scene since the 1990s, Chan’s newest artwork fuses Chinese calligraphy with the style of cold abstraction, deconstructing the structure of Chinese characters. The exhibition runs until 26 April.

Contemporary by Angela Li, G/F, 248 Hollywood Road, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong, +852 3571 8200

de Sarthe

Located in Wong Chuk Hang with a 10,000 square foot space, de Sarthe showcases boundary-pushing contemporary art from Asia. Asides from renowned artists, the gallery is dedicated to supporting artists in the emerging art scene with its open-studio residency deSAR.

From 26 March to 7 May, the gallery will be presenting the fifth solo exhibition of Beijing and New York-based contemporary artist Lin Jingjing. Titled “Elsewhere”, the show features Lin’s mixed media work on canvas that challenge the lines between reality and unreality.

Due to the recent increase in Covid-19 cases in Hong Kong, de Sarthe is open by appointment only. Visitors can contact Zola Shao at zola@desarthe.com for more information.

de Sarthe, 20/F, Global Trade Square, 21 Wong Chuk Hang Road, Hong Kong, +852 2167 8896

Galerie du Monde

For 50 years, Galerie du Monde has specialised in modern and contemporary works by both established and emerging Chinese artists. It has exhibited the works of Asia-based creators like Cheung Yee, Chou Lu Yun and Hu Chi Chung in the past.

Ongoing until 2 April, visitors will be able to view German artist Michael Müller’s three-chapter solo exhibition series at the gallery. “Drei biographische Versuche”, which translates to “Three Biographical Attempts”, reveals the artist’s journey of self-discovery, self-formation and embracing change through the last three decades of his career.

Galerie du Monde, 108 Ruttonjee Centre, 11 Duddell Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2525 0529

La Galerie Paris 1839

One of the first art spaces to specialise in photography, La Galerie Paris 1839 covers all aspects of the discipline from fine art photography to selected press photographs. It has been the crossroad of the western and local art scene since its inception, when it showcased French artist Vincent Fournier’s works in Hong Kong.

Now, the gallery is paying homage to its beginnings with a solo exhibition of new works by Fournier in “Space Utopia”, ongoing until 26 March. In this exhibition, the artist and photographer explores the spirit of nostalgia and futurism, transforming his trip to Iceland into an artistic adventure.

La Galerie Paris 1839, G/F, 74 Hollywood Road, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2540 4777

Rossi & Rossi

With two exhibition spaces in Hong Kong, Rossi & Rossi specialises in classical Himalayan, post-war and contemporary Asian and European art. The gallery was founded in 1985 in London and its clients include distinguished private collectors and museums around the world.

Currently in its Hollywood Road space, Rossi & Rossi is presenting the works of Kesang Lamdark, who was born in Dharamsala to Tibetan parents and raised in Switzerland. In his eponymous solo exhibition, Lamdark’s uses melted plastic, beer cans, lightboxes and other non-traditional materials to illustrate his ongoing dialogue with his Tibetan heritage in a multicultural environment. The exhibition runs until 9 April.

Rossi & Rossi, 195 Hollywood Road, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong, +852 2730 2877