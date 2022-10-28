DC Gallery opens in Water World Ocean Park Hong Kong

What’s better than water slides and wave pools? Water slides, wave pools and an art gallery, of course. A new art space has just opened at Water World Ocean Park, so if you ever need a break from the lazy river, you can head indoors to bathe in the presence of art. Just make sure to pat yourself dry and look presentable first.

Water World is the last place you’d expect to find an art gallery — I mean, water and art pieces hardly mix — but that’s precisely where DC Gallery has set up shop. The nearly 5,000-square-foot space opened its doors to the public just yesterday, welcoming swimmers and non-swimmers alike.

Founded by the DC Charity Foundation, an organisation on a mission to eliminate inequality in Hong Kong through children’s arts and culture, the new gallery is more than just an exhibition space. Sectioned into several themed areas, DC Gallery has dedicated classrooms reserved for underprivileged children and youth to learn about visual and cultural arts. An exhibition area, for example, has been rearranged for the foundation to run its second-stage online VR art course.

To celebrate its opening, visitors can head over to DC Gallery to see its inaugural exhibition, a display of Drago Cavallo (the full form of “DC”, and also an ancient Chinese mythical animal likened to a dragon-horse) figures decorated by children in previous art workshops held by the foundation. Nearby, another collection decorated by local celebrities such as Alex Fong and Sam Lee, as well as the founder of the gallery and renowned artist Simon Ma, can be viewed.

DC Gallery is now open to all ticket holders of Water World Ocean Park.

Water World Ocean Park Hong Kong, 33 Ocean Drive, Aberdeen, Hong Kong, +852 3923 2323