Monet’s digital art experience is coming to the West Kowloon Cultural District

Instagrammable and immersive work from Claude Monet — just what we need in an art exhibition.

I don’t know if you’ve seen it, but Claude Monet’s digital art experience has been making the rounds on social media since late 2021. And this October — about time, I’d say — it’s finally coming to Hong Kong.

While the exhibition goes by different names like Monet Expo in the US and Imagine Monet in Canada, it arrives in our city in the form of En Voyage with Claude Monet. The immersive show will debut at West Kowloon Cultural District’s Cultural Plaza, next to Xiqu Centre, for three months from 27 October.

Presented by Belgium creative studio Dirty Monitor and local art and tech organisation ChillHoYeah, En Voyage with Claude Monet takes visitors on a 36-minute ride into the heart of the impressionist artist’s paintings. 200 Monet paintings will be animated and enhanced by light and sound designs, which in addition to being a thrilling experience, will be great for all your Instagram needs, if that’s your thing (it’s mine).

Visitors can walk through various Monet masterpieces, such as Impression, Soleil Levant (1872), a painting created during the artist’s time in Paris, London, the Netherlands and Norway. And, highly recommended by me — you can frolic in the lilac fields of Springtime (1872) and meet the famous Madame Monet in The Woman with Parasol (1875).

En Voyage with Claude Monet opens on 27 October 2022 through 15 January 2023, with a limited 16 daily sessions. Early-bird tickets are now available on KKDay. For more information about the exhibition, visit the official website of En Voyage with Claude Monet.

