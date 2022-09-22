4 street photographers that make us nostalgic for old Hong Kong

A look back on the shifting places and passing faces of old Hong Kong, poignantly captured by the city’s master urban and street photographers.

The sudden closures of Hong Kong’s historic eateries have left many, including myself, nostalgic for periods past. From Jumbo Floating Restaurant to Tung Po Kitchen, these spaces now exist in memory, forcing me to reflect on what other familiar streets or iconic monuments will soon evolve in this ever transforming city.

Hong Kong’s diverse street and urban photography scene has been key to remembering the city’s seasons of change. Let’s take a minute to appreciate the trailblazers. Whose lens brings you closer to home?

Fan Ho

Fan Ho is one of Hong Kong’s most acclaimed street photographers. An expert of light and shadow, his art is poetic and emotional, using heavily contrasted black and white film to capture the hopeful yet melancholic realities of a Hong Kong in the 1950s and 1960s. Appreciate his timeless and captivating work on his active archive (@fanhophotography).

Greg Girard

Revisit Hong Kong’s Golden Age through the lens of Canadian photographer, Greg Girard (@gregforaday). Infused with a sense of endless possibility, Girard’s work is a study of dreamy disarray, showcasing 1980s Hong Kong at night in muted illuminations similar to our favorite Wong Kar-wai movies. His esteemed photographs of the former Kowloon Walled City additionally inspires with its raw and unsettling nature.

Keith MacGregor

Shooting the city for over 50 years, Keith MacGregor (@keithmacgregorphotography) knows that nothing visually represents old Hong Kong more than the neon sign. In his photo series ‘Neon Fantasies’, Keith memorialises the eventual fade of the city’s mass fluorescence from the 1980s onwards. Much of his work similarly serves to highlight this tension between forces of preservation and necessary change.

Michael Wolf

Obsessed with Hong Kong’s frenetic cityscapes? German photojournalist Michael Wolf (@otto_steinart) was too, stunning audiences with his confronting “Architecture of Density” and “The Transparent City” photo series. Shot in the 2000s, Wolf’s art is a time capsule of Hong Kong’s extreme vertical living that reveals how society has adapted to the city’s unique urban conditions.

(Lead and featured image: Greg Girard / Blue Lotus)