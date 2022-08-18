Photographer Joey Yuen wants to break Asian taboos on intimacy with Boudoir

Through her studio, Maison Kali, Joey Yuen is helping Hongkongers learn to love and embrace their own skin.

Born and raised in New York City, Joey Yuen took a different path from the one her parents may have originally envisioned. Convincing them to let her attend art camp at a young age, then art education at the Fashion Institute of Technology (instead of business school), Yuen has always followed her “right brained” pursuits, and more importantly, her passion — with a family that supported her journey every step of the way.

“I’m grateful that they’ve always allowed me to be my truest form of myself — even if I decided to wear clown makeup to dinner,” says Yuen. “I think for them to see my passion and enthusiasm for art and photography, they always encouraged me to chase it.”

That freedom to be one’s truest self was foundational for Yuen; it’s a feeling she hopes to bring to every subject she shoots, and with a little luck, one that continues beyond the short period of time they spend together.

She’s the co-founder of Hong Kong’s Maison Kali, the Boudoir and portrait studio that invites anyone to come in, strip down — literally and figuratively — and share their story. “Boudoir doesn’t have to be tacky; it’s an art form of self-love and appreciation to your soul and body. Kali is a Goddess that embodies all that is loving, empowering and an energy to transform, and I hope a session with Maison Kali can do just that,” she says.

Each session at Maison Kali begins with Yuen getting to know her subject, making them feel comfortable and finding out what they love about themselves, before revealing a bit about her own journey as well. “I share my story and why I started this, which is really so that I can be everyone’s cheerleader,” says Yuen. “I embody that ‘best friend’ attitude so they can feel like they’re in a safe space and all judgements are all left at the door.”

To learn a bit more about that story, Lifestyle Asia linked up with Yuen to chat about her mission with Maison Kali, her favourite shoot ever and the music that plays a role in her work.

I Love Your Work: Joey Yuen, founder of Maison Kali

What sparked your interest in all things visual?

I was born and raised in New York City. Where I’m from it’s always a visual stimulation. I went to school at the Fashion Institute of Technology where there was a vast inspiration of culture and art. I think growing up my father was a huge inspiration for music, fashion, and entertainment and so I’ve always been drawn to anything related to that.

How would you describe your work and your style?

I think my work is so broad as I do many things outside of photography, but I guess my style is all forms of art that capture emotion, whether it’s poetry, styling or makeup. I really try to capture the rawness of a soul and all the emotions that come with it.

Are you self-taught or formally trained? If both, what or who helped you learn?

I’ve always had an interest in photography, I took my first black and white photography class in high school, but I’m currently being mentored by my business partner Chan Kit, who has been in the photography industry for over 10 years.

Was there a photograph or film (or something else entirely?) that had a foundational effect on you and your work?

There are a bunch of artists that constantly inspire me. But huge movie inspirations are Big Fish by Tim Burton, Wong Kar Wai & Wes Anderson movies. I think just the creativity of how they blend film and culture together is so beautiful and has impacted me immensely on how I want to use my art to influence our generation.

Was art or photographer ever something you (or your family) envisioned as a career? When did it feel real?

I definitely am the black sheep in the family. I went to art camp at a very young age and persuaded my parents to let me go to art school instead of business school, but I’m grateful that they’ve always allowed me to be my truest form of myself — even if I decided to wear clown makeup to dinner. I think for them to see my passion and enthusiasm for art and photography, they always encouraged me to chase it.

What’s your mission with Maison Kali?

Our mission with Maison Kali is to really to break the taboo around Boudoir photography in Asian culture mainly. But more than that, we want people to feel comfortable and “literally” strip down and share their story. Boudoir doesn’t have to be tacky; it’s an art form of self-love and appreciation to your soul and body. Kali is a Goddess that embodies all that is loving, empowering and an energy to transform, and I hope a session with Maison Kali can do just that.

How do you get your subjects comfortable?

I always start out with a therapy session. I ask them what they love about themselves, because believe it or not, we always focus on what we don’t like about ourselves. I share my story and why I started this, which is really so that I can be everyone’s cheerleader. I embody that “best friend” attitude so they can feel like they’re in a safe space and all judgements are all left at the door.

How is working on a project like Maison Kali different in Hong Kong than say, New York?

For me to bring Maison Kali to Hong Kong is way different than New York because I feel the energy in New York is more accepting of differences in culture and body image. In Hong Kong, people are just warming up to the idea of wearing lingerie for a shoot. I would say growing up in the US, people are a bit more forgiving if you show cleavage than if you were in Hong Kong.

Is there a favourite piece of media you’ve worked on?

All projects have brought me wonderful experiences, but my favorite is shooting with a mom of five kids and listening to her story about her life of constant transformations.

What sort of subjects do you prefer working with?

I have no preference; as long as they have a soul, I am thrilled to work with anyone!

Does music play a part in your work? If so, how, and which artists / songs?

100%. Music plays a huge role not only in my work, but my life. I listen to a huge range of different types of music, from Motown to The Killers to even Cantonese music. Al Green, Rhye, TLC, Kanye West — the list goes on — are all part of my Maison Kali playlist.

What’s your go-to piece of equipment for shooting, film or video?

I love to bring my LED light that changes colours in case we ever go for that funky vibe, but a reflector is a must and also a small compact point-and-shoot; I alternate between my Fujifilm Tiara and Olympus Mju.

You juggle multiple elements — art director, stylist, makeup, image consultant, photographer — is there one you prefer to others?

I love all forms of art — they all bring me different types of joy and it really depends on how I want to express according to the emotion I carry. But, for sure, photography has given me the most rewarding feeling.

What are the perks of being a visual creator in Hong Kong? What are the challenges?

It feels so good when you get feedback from someone and they were affected positively from your work and if I can convey the feeling I have through photos, then that’s definitely a perk. I guess one of the challenges of being a visual creator is getting people to understand that it takes a lot of work behind the scenes to produce an effortless outcome.

What do you want your work to say or bring to the world?

I hope my work touches them in some way that they know they aren’t alone in feeling all the insecurities that live within them.

Where do you find inspiration outside of the studio?

I like to have random conversations with everyone; people’s stories inspire me. Long walks day or night give me time to think and allow me to get the creativity flowing.

Are there any other artists in Hong Kong who’s work has resonated with you lately? Who and why?

Wing Shya’s work has always just hit the spot for me. But recently I discovered an account on Instagram, @TheChineseDictionary — I’m not sure who the artist is, but I really love how he mixes words with simple footage.

What’s your latest project or work you’d want to share? Anything you have coming up?

I’m constantly shooting different people so that’s my main project is to share everyone’s story through the form of Boudoir and getting ready for an exciting exhibition!