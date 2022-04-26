facebook
You, too, can own a famed Louise Bourgeois Spider (for HK$120 million)
26 Apr 2022

You, too, can own a famed Louise Bourgeois Spider (for HK$120 million)

Nathan Erickson
Editor-in-Chief
You, too, can own a famed Louise Bourgeois Spider (for HK$120 million)
You, too, can own a famed Louise Bourgeois Spider (for HK$120 million)

Artist Louise Bourgeois’ “Spider IV” will hit the Sotheby’s Hong Kong auction block this Wednesday, 27 April, and it’s expected to fetch a pretty penny.

Do you happen to have an extra HK$120-150 million lying around, but don’t know how to spend it? Have I got an opportunity for you. Sotheby’s latest auction of contemporary art kicks off Wednesday evening (27 April) and up for grabs is a serious piece of art history: Louise Bourgeois’ “Spider IV”. Clocking in at 80 inches of total wingspan, the famed piece can be yours for an expected price of (how perfect) HK$120-150 million.

According to Sotheby’s, “Spider IV” is “the most important sculpture to ever be offered in Asia”, and it’s the first of Bourgeois’ Spider series to even go up for auction on the continent.

Designed for wall-mounting (it’s a crawler, after all), “Spider IV” (of a five-part series) represents a form — the arachnid — that played a key part of Bourgeois’ many works, first in drawings, then sculpture. According to Bourgeois, they reminded her of her mother.

“She was deliberate, clever, patient, soothing, reasonable, dainty, subtle, indispensable, neat, and as useful as a spider,” said Bourgeois. (Happy Mum’s Day, by the way!)

Credit: Peter Bellamy

Bourgeois’ Spider won’t be the only star work in Sotheby’s auction: Other highlights include Yoshitomo Nara’s “Oddly Cozy” (estimated at HK$80-120 million) and Jean-Michel Basquiat’s “Water-Worshipper” (estimated at HK$62-93 million). Additionally, Hong Kong’s own Godfather of Designer Toys Michael Lau has donated his “Gathered Thoughts Flower Series” (estimated HK$450,000-950,000) to help raise funds for Save the Children Hong Kong.

“The variety you see in the sale reflects Sotheby’s unique vision to further the dialogue between today’s blue-chip artists, such as Nara and [Gerhard] Richter, and future stars, like Anna Weyant, María Berrío and Louise Bonnet, as well as NFT offerings by Robert Alice and Jia Aili,” adds Max Moore, Head of Contemporary Art Sales, Sotheby’s Asia.

This year’s auctions begin Wednesday, 27 April and will be held at Sotheby’s Gallery at One Pacific Place. For more information, click here.

Sotheby’s, One Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Admiralty

(Lead and featured image: Sotheby’s Hong Kong)

Nathan Erickson
Editor-in-Chief
Made in Seoul and based in Hong Kong, Nathan has covered food, fashion and music from New York to Paris to Oaxaca. He enjoys street photography, buying too many hooded sweatshirts and he'll never turn down a tequila soda. Catch him on weekends hiking trails all over Hong Kong in hopes of finding his idol, Chow Yun-fat.
