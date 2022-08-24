facebook
Achieve inner peace with some Lousy art in Tai Hang this weekend
24 Aug 2022 11:25 AM

Achieve inner peace with some Lousy art in Tai Hang this weekend

Nathan Erickson
Editor-in-Chief

“Winkin Buddha” is the centrepiece of a very new, very pretty exhibition by Hong Kong artist Lousy at Tai Hang micro-gallery, Side Space.

Three-day quarantine is still too much, innit? I’m not leaving, you’re not leaving, and if you are? Kick rocks. The rest of us need something to do now that Better Call Saul is done and dusted. Come to Tai Hang, because the Outlying Islands are still too damn crowded and there’s a new Lousy piece to flick up for the ‘gram at curator Matt Chung‘s new micro-gallery, Side Space.

Even if you think you don’t know Lousy, you’ve seen his work — you can’t miss the artist’s “kissface” and “all-seeing eyes” that occupy the city’s gates, alleys and other spaces, both prominent and inconspicuous. His latest drop, “Winkin Buddha”, seated among a garden of inked flowers brings that same charm and a dollop of inner peace to the School Street corner, flanked by auto repair shops and otherwise lifeless after dark.

“Winkin Buddha” will be on view until August 30, so get active.

SIDE SPACE, 10 School Street, Tai Hang, Hong Kong

Nathan Erickson
Editor-in-Chief
Made in Seoul and based in Hong Kong, Nathan has covered food, fashion and music from New York to Paris to Oaxaca. He enjoys street photography, buying too many hooded sweatshirts and he'll never turn down a tequila soda. Catch him on weekends hiking trails all over Hong Kong in hopes of finding his idol, Chow Yun-fat.
