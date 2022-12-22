Mario Chui brings Hong Kong culture into focus on both sides of the lens

Director, photographer and videographer Mario Chui shares how he captures the most interesting circles of Hong Kong culture, what keeps him inspired and the importance of guy fong (街坊).

Hong Kong culture lives in Mario Chui’s lens.

You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone more tapped in when it comes to what’s happening in Hong Kong’s cultural scene, whether that’s the next underground rapper about to blow, or a fete for the city’s most fashionable, with 太太s-a-plenty. Raised in a family of picture-takers and with a background of photojournalism and documentary making, Chui is often there, capturing the what and who with an eye that’s all his own.

“I have always been very fond of the authentic feel of an image. As I transition into commercial photography and portraits, I do see myself leaning on photographs that are more in-the-moment and alive,” says Chui. “ Being a loudmouth also allows me to orchestrate the atmosphere and mood on-set. So using the natural tendencies of my personality and combining my background in candid photography, I do think I have found a way to create images that are carefully crafted yet feeling candid at the same time.”

You’re as likely to see Chui — with the creative crew of East Wind Good Fortune — shooting the next music video for our cover star Gareth Tong as you are catching him with a point-and-shoot in the streets of Hong Kong, documenting those everyday moments that only this city can produce. (If you’re lucky, you might even catch him starring as the talent in videos for some of those same artists — a video vixen in the making!)

All to this say that Mario is a man of many talents — he was even a guest culture curator for Lifestyle Asia’s inaugural Hip Hop Next list — who manages to find himself at all the places and parties you wish you were invited to. To get an idea of how he does it all, Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong reached out to Chui to tell us how he became your favourite shooter’s favourite shooter.

I Love Your Work: Mario Chui, Photographer and Videographer

Tell me a bit about yourself — what sparked your interest in photography and film?

When I was eight years old and still drooling all over my blankie, mom was still rocking her Olympus Mju point-and-shoot. That same weekend my dad took me camera shopping to buy a new camera to surprise my mom. The memory of the clerk breaking down each function of the camera — to this day I would still be accessing those memories whenever I teach another newbie how a camera works.

Is there a piece of film or a photograph that has a foundational effect on you and your work?

I love the old Hong Kong television series Below the Lion Rock. It’s an episodic long running series with each episode featuring different walks of life in the heart of Hong Kong, usually with social commentary on current affairs. It’s so good to revisit episodes from different era; the Lion Rock attitude is the kinship between strangers that inspires me as a creator.

Do you still have or remember which images were part of your first “serious” shoot?

When I went on my first assignment as a journalist covering the protests in 2019.

Is there a favourite piece of media you’ve worked on or created?

The content I am making now with the creative unit “East Wind Good Fortune” is my favourite project. I really do feel like facilitating a creative atmosphere in a physical space for like-minded individuals has been my most successful accomplishment.

Which sort of subjects do you prefer working with?

I wanna do more commercial work for those Benjamins, but I also think it’s important to help create visuals for different cultural circles in Hong Kong, from indie musicians to live shows, children’s birthday parties and local streetwear brands.

You juggle multiple elements, including journalist, filmmaker, director, photographer. Is there one you prefer to others?

All of it is super fun for me, I just don’t wanna stick to doing only one of these positions. I’m also a part-time chef and a dog walker — hit me up if you need your dog walked, my rates are very competitive.

What are the challenges of being a visual creator in Hong Kong?

Sometimes when you’re scrolling on Instagram and you see people from the industry doing corny shit, that makes me feel like ‘Woah, that’s why it’s hard for us to make a living doing cool shit in Hong Kong’. Y’all just trying to make a living with visuals and not being a visual creator.

What do you want your work to say or bring to the world?

Many sleepless nights living alone in Kowloon leads to a lot of late night food runs, from making small talks with the strangers to knowing their name and hearing their life story. These little moments of exchange with complete strangers is so romantic to me. There’s a Hong Kong word that describes this type of relationship — guy fong (街坊) — this romance between you and the newspaper stand lady, logistic cargo uncles and wonton noodle grandpas, is the feeling I am trying to convey in my personal work.

Are there any other artists in your field in Hong Kong who’s work has resonated with you lately? Who and why?

@white.hands_ and @benny_is_han!

Keep up with Mario on Instagram at @69.chui, as well as @eastwindgoodlooks @eastwindgoodart.