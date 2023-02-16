Mr. Tripleton debuts his first art exhibition “The Questionables” at the JCCAC

The artist, who prefers to keep his identity anonymous, presents over 100 prints in his inaugural show.

Hidden behind his signature look of a dark visor with drawn-on facial feature stickers, Mr. Tripleton debuts his first art show, “The Questionables”.

“Everything happened exactly the way I wrote it,” says Tripleton. In the first chapter of his art journey, he takes a deeper look into money as his only art piece. “There’s only actually one piece, just extended”. With about 100 silkscreens on display, they are all variations of one another; art on money.

Although the pieces are variations, they are still visually captivating. Mr. Tripleton showcases his appreciation of the printmaking process; each piece is different in some way, taking inspiration from artists like Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Pablo Picasso, Vincent Van Gogh, and George Condo.

The exhibition features monitors with a livestream of Mr. Tripleton working in his studio, where audience members can see his working process. The artist will also attend the exhibition to trade ideas with his fans.

Through “The Questionables”, Mr. Tripleton hopes to “trade ideas” with the audience. Once again alluding to the theme of money, Tripleton says, “Treat your ideas like money… make it important”. He hopes his art will spark meaningful discourse.

“The Questionables” takes place from 8 to 10 February at JCCAC, Shek Kip Mei, Hong Kong