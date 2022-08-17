MTR’s new East Rail Line train makes your commute a little more colourful

Working with local artists, athletes and students, the MTR’s Fun Fun Art train celebrates Hong Kong’s culture in a colourful way.

As someone who travelled to Japan fairly regularly before the pandemic, I always loved the Shinkansen (Japan’s bullet train) for its quirky collaborations with artists and anime. Well, the MTR seems to have learned a thing or two from its Japanese cousin, because this August, it’s adding a little spice to our commute by introducing a new collaboration with the Hong Kong Youth Arts Foundation (HKYAF).

Those travelling between Admiralty and Lo Wu/Lok Ma Chau can now step onboard the colourful “East Rail Line‧Fun Fun Art” train, designed by two local artists, Cheng Kin-yip and Wong Ting-fung. To showcase the uniqueness of the communities along the railway line, the exterior and interior of the train are draped with depictions of iconic Hong Kong landmarks found near University Station, Lo Wu Station and Exhibition Station.

The artists are joined by Sarah Lee, bronze medallist of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Cycling Track Women’s Sprint, who temporarily cast aside her identity as an athlete to become a painter, designing a hot air balloon mural in one carriage. Primary and secondary school students were then invited to help Lee bring the mural to life.

Apart from the First Class carriage, each train compartment features artwork of two stations along the East Rail Line, with 16 station-themed illustrations spread across eight carriages. Rolled out flat, the total area of the Fun Fun Art train spans over 900 square metres — larger than two standard basketball courts.

Catch the Fun Fun Art train running regularly across the East Rail Line from now until the end of 2022.