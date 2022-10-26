Photographer Natalie Dunn on the joys of creation and why promoting a safe space for subjects is key

Through her clean, almost minimalist imagery, photographer Natalie Dunn wants to tell stories that inspire and spotlight the beauty that exists in life’s raw and simple moments.

Natalie Dunn creates image to capture the rawness of form.

Stunning with visuals that exude an air of intimate softness, Natalie’s story as a photographer started on her own accord. Navigating hours of online tutorials, the Hong Kong native was self-taught through trial-and-error, later shadowing the likes of top photographers such as, Chris Colls and Zoey Grossman. Today, she shifts into the limelight with work seen on the pages of Vogue Hong Kong and on campaigns for Bulgari, LANDMARK and Clé de Peau Beauté among others.

Still, the freelance fashion and interiors photographer remains humble. Looking back, Natalie cites her early inspirers as drivers to curate a look-and-feel of her own. “Everyone has their own stylistic preferences and at the end of the day, to be able to create something truly unique to myself and my taste is one of the most satisfying feelings,” she said.

Natalie, unsurprisingly, has always been creative. Did you know she went to school in LA to be a music producer? Beyond an admiration for aesthetics, she finds the most joy in the process of transforming a visual concept into reality. Fondly, she recounts cutting up fashion magazines to create mood boards when she was younger. Today, travel and the exploration of cityscapes serve as additional sources of inspiration. For Natalie, it is the beauty in simple, awe-filled moments that captivate her imagination, further translating to her almost minimalist style of photography. “If I could have it my way, I’d keep my images less retouched,” she admits, a declaration of authenticity that is refreshingly rare.

Speaking on the responsibilities of a photographer, Natalie spotlights the often overlooked importance of making one’s subjects feel safe and empowered. This feeds into the friendly atmosphere she initiates on set and underlines her preference for working with women. “There is something very empowering in photographing women. When I am able to capture them in a way that makes them feel confident and great in themselves, then I have done my job.”

Sporting a warm smile, Natalie continues on her pursuits of creative exploration. Recently, she started performing live DJ sets, a hobby she only picked up earlier this year. She also got the chance to switch places, becoming the face of campaigns for Clé de Peau Beauté and Fujifilm. These events, she reminisces, has only deepened the empathy she has for her photography subjects. A reflection, once again, telling of the rawness she wants her images to bring into this world.

Curious about what’s next for Natalie? How about the genres of music she likes to switch up on set? Any aspiring photography want some advice? We linked up with Natalie to find out.

How would you describe your work and style?

I prefer to keep my images very clean, almost minimalist. I am also obsessed with black and white photography. I know some photographers love to go crazy with colours and visuals. While I do appreciate it, I find capturing raw and simple moments so beautiful.

Was there a photograph that had a foundational effect on you and your work?

Rather than a photograph, it is other artists and photographers that inspire me and impact my stylistic work today. I absolutely love the black and white photography of Chris Colls, the insane campaigns shot by Nima Benati and the colour toning of Lachlan Bailey’s work.

What’s your go-to piece of equipment for shooting?

My go-to camera will always be the Nikon D850. Usually, I’ll carry a 24-70mm lens and a spare 85mm as these are my most used and versatile lenses. For bigger commercial jobs, I love my Fuji GFX 50S, a medium format camera that captures images with insane resolution quality.

How do you get your subjects comfortable for a shoot?

Many people don’t realise this, but a huge responsibility as a photographer is to create a safe and comfortable environment for our subjects. For me, I like to introduce myself and get to know my subjects during hair and makeup. This way they are already familiar with me when we start shooting. I find this really helps put them at ease.

I also think being a female photographer sometimes gives me an advantage, especially when I photograph other females. I strive to create a safe and comfortable environment for my team and for everyone I shoot with.

Was art or being a photographer something you (or your family) envisioned as a career? When did it feel real?

I actually went to school to become a music producer. So while photography wasn’t something I initially planned to pursue, I always knew I wanted a career as a creative. With my dad also in the industry, I’m lucky to say my family has always been very supportive of my creative pursuits!

It was when I got hired by Vogue Hong Kong that I thought to myself, “Wow, this is really happening. I can really make a career and name for myself doing what I love.” It was definitely a memorable and proud moment!

How is working on projects different in Hong Kong than say, Los Angeles?

Working in Hong Kong can be a bit more intensive and faster pace than doing shoots in LA. I think the different work cultures play a huge part in it. When I go on sets in LA, it’s always a lot more relaxed. I wouldn’t say one is better than the other, but personally, I prefer a more laid back environment.

Does music play a part in your work? If so, how, and which artists or songs? Oh, definitely! I have multiple Spotify playlists in hand when it comes to photoshoots. It depends on the vibe I’m trying to create. If it’s a more laid back portraiture shoot, I play either jazz or French indie songs. For fashion shoots, I go for something more upbeat like funk house or hip-hop.

Is there a favourite piece of media you’ve created? It’s hard to pinpoint just one, but I do have this weird obsession with anything Western or cowboy-related for photoshoot concepts. I did a Western-style shoot a little over two years ago in LA for Latest magazine. Just everything about the shoot – the styling, the model, the concept. It came together so beautifully. It’s still one of my favourite shoots to this day!

What are the perks of being a visual creator in Hong Kong? What are the challenges?

Hong Kong has a lot places that can make for diverse and interesting visuals. You have radiant night lights, beautiful mountains and rustic landscapes.

Compared to cities like LA or Sydney, Hong Kong doesn’t have the best natural light to work with because of how light hits the atmosphere. This can be a challenge working through sometimes.

Any there any artists in Hong Kong whose work has resonated with you lately?

I have always admired the work of Leung Mo, a very successful female fashion photographer in Hong Kong. The colour tones of her images and her lighting work are incredible!

What do you want your work to say or bring to the world?

I want my work to inspire others just like how the work of others have inspired me. Truly, I just want to create beautiful imagery that tells a story and share that with the world.

What next? Do you have any recent projects or work you’d want to share?

I’ve been working on a few editorials for new publications that I’m very excited to share once they are published. I also love interior design and have had a lot of fun collaborating with interior designers as well as shooting restaurants and residentials. I can’t name a lot of these projects, but follow me on Instagram if you want to see my new work!

Anything else you want to share?

People always ask me to give one piece of advice for other photographers. I’d say, lighting is key. It doesn’t matter the equipment you have. Learn how to use, shape and manipulate lighting. Understand its foundations, that alone will get you so far.