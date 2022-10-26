8 must-see art exhibitions in Hong Kong this November

I don’t know about you, but I’m loving the variety in November’s new slate of art exhibitions.

During the summer, I toured art galleries to avoid the heat. And this winter, I see myself turning to art galleries to avoid the cold. If you, like me, have exhausted every exhibition that opened in the past few months, well, I’m happy to announce that November sees an influx of some all new and exciting shows.

If western contemporary art isn’t for you, then we’ve got Chinese ink paintings from the 1960s. If that’s also not your cup of tea, then perhaps you’ll find solace in local artist Maria Chan’s interactive art tours. From dated photography works by the late Diane Arbus to brand new sculptural pieces by Japanese visionary artist Yayoi Kusama, I promise you’ll find something you like in this month’s diverse selection of art exhibitions.

Hong Kong art exhibitions to see this November 2022

Finding Animals: 20th Century Chinese Paintings from the Yitao Collection

Xu Beihong, “Shared Happiness”

When: October 7 to 22 December

In Chinese art, animals are endowed with different symbolic meanings. For example, deer symbolises “fortune” and fowl is homophonous with the Chinese character for “luck”. See them presented in a new way at Sun Museum, where ten Chinese artists of the 20th century have produced ink paintings in their own distinctive style.

Sun Museum, 4/F, SML Tower, 165 Hoi Bun Road, Kwun Tong, Hong Kong, +852 2690 6790

Narratives in Blossoming Vigor

Kora Moya-Rojo, “Mirage”

When: 27 October to 19 November

Five international female artists — Jess Xiaoyi Han, Kora Moya-Rojo, Natalia Juncadella, Sally Jerome and Sara Bonache — feature in SENS Gallery’s latest exhibition, which explores the correlation between each artist’s internal self and her external encounters with life. Through their art, viewers can see that Han, Moya-Rojo Bonache’s practices are coloured by their experiences as women in foreign countries; whilst Juncadella and Jerome reflect on growing up in cities of cultural renown.

SENS Gallery, Room 08, 19/F, Landmark South, 39 Yip Kan Street, Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong

Mike Kelley: Subharmonic Tangerine Abyss

Mike Kelley, “City 3”

When: 27 October to 25 February

Organised in collaboration with the Mike Kelley Foundation for the Arts, Mike Kelley: Subharmonic Tangerine Abyss is the late Los Angeles-based artist’s first solo exhibition in Greater China. Kelly, known for his work using everyday objects to challenge Western conceptions of contemporary art and culture, had a career that spanned four decades and engaged themes such as adolescence, sexuality, post-punk politics and repressed memory. His exhibition at Hauser & Wirth Hong Kong focuses on one of his most significant later series, Kandors, which he began in 1999.

Hauser & Wirth Hong Kong, 16-15/F, H Queen’s, 80 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, +852 3958 7188

Gender & Space

When: 5 November to 15 January

Tai Kwun’s newest exhibition explores gender equality as a necessary foundation for a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable world. Adopting a gender lens to look at the heritage site, it seeks to redress the underrepresentation of women in the Central Police Station compound and shares the stories of those who have been overlooked.

Tai Kwun, 10 Hollywood Road, Central, Hong Kong, +852 3559 2600

Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now

Yayoi Kusama, “Pumpkins”

When: 12 November to 14 May

To celebrate one year of opening, M+ is bringing Yayoi Kusama’s pumpkins to Hong Kong. As the largest retrospective of Kusama in Asia outside Japan, Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now features more than 200 works from the influential artist, including three brand new pieces for Hongkongers only. Follow along Kusama’s career through six different themes: Infinity, Accumulation, Radical Connectivity, Biocosmic​, Death and Force of Life.

M+, 38 Museum Drive, West Kowloon Cultural District, Hong Kong, +852 2200 0217

Diane Arbus: First Coming

Diane Arbus, “Blonde girl with shiny lipstick, N.Y.C. 1967”

When: 17 November to 21 December

Diane Arbus: First Coming is the late artist’s first solo presentation in Greater China and features a range of her photographs from her brief but influential 15-year career. Her works depict people from all walks of life, including couples, children, female impersonators, nudists, circus performers and more. Among the images displayed at the Hong Kong exhibition is A young waitress at a nudist camp, N.J. 1963, one of Arbus’ most notable photographs from the early 1960s, which looks at nudity frankly rather than glorifying or gawking at it.

David Zwirner, 5-6/F, H Queen’s, 80 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2119 5900

Margaux Williamson

Margaux Williamson, “Stream”

When: 18 November to 7 January

In Margaux Williamson’s first showcase in Asia, the Canadian artist is presenting a series of 20 paintings produced in the last year at White Cube Hong Kong. Devoid of protagonists, her works depict still lifes, domestic interiors or patches of landscape. An earthy, sombre palette and a painting style that alternates between realism and abstraction create a sense of something in flux or ungrounded.

White Cube Hong Kong, 50 Connaught Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2592 2000

Trees in the Water Veins of the Breathing Light

Maria Chan, “Trees in the Water Veins of the Breathing Light”

When: 19 November to 11 December

A multimedia art show by Maria Pinn Young Chan at Cattle Depot Artist Village, Trees in the Water Veins of the Breathing Light includes a series of eight experimental poetry and dance films and an eco-poetry guide. Rather than a stand-still, physical art exhibition, Chan has put together a programme of live performances and guided tours, inviting visitors to reflect on their relationship to community, nature and ecology. See the full schedule here.

Unit N12 (Tall Red Brick Building), Cattle Depot Artist Village, 63 Ma Tau Kok Road, To Kwa Wan, Hong Kong, +852 9606 8886

(Lead and featured images courtesy of Kora Moya-Rojo and SENS Gallery)