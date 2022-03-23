New art galleries to visit in Hong Kong this March 2022

We make the rounds of Hong Kong’s newest art gallery openings and locations, and find out what to expect from each.

Here are the newest art gallery openings and locations:

Denny Dimin Gallery

I am invincible…on the screen/ False motion by Lau Wa on display at the Lunarian group exhibition at Denny Dimin Gallery

Denny Dimin Gallery was founded by Elizabeth Denny in New York in 2013, starting as an art space on the Lower East Side before moving to Tribeca six years later. After almost two years of delay, its Hong Kong offshoot opened at last in Wong Chuk Hang at the end of January.

The gallery launched with the group exhibition Lunarian, which featured four international artists (Damien H Ding, Natalie Baxter, Lau Wai and Paula Wilson) and demonstrates Denny Dimin’s incredible roster of contemporary artists and conceptual works.

For example, Baxter explores gender identity through every textile imaginable (fabric, jeans, quilts, T-shirts and even hospital receiving blankets), while Lau Wai’s video work plays with nostalgia, looking at old Hollywood depictions of Asian characters “alongside the uncomfortable realities of how they embody offensive stereotypes”. It’s a welcome addition to the neighbourhood.

Natalie Baxter, Clearly Confused VII, 2021

Paula Wilson, Mooning (Yellow), 2019

Upcoming: Joy As An Act Of Resistance, a solo exhibition by Amir H. Fallah, from 19 March to 14 May.

Denny Dimin Gallery, 612 Remex Centre, 42 Wong Chuk Hang Road, Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong; +852 5721 2638

Rossi & Rossi

The new Rossi & Rossi space in Wong Chuk Hang, designed by BEAU Architects

Not a new name by any means, Rossi & Rossi has a new location, having moved back to Wong Chuk Hang. A pioneer in the development of contemporary Asian art, the gallery’s new space is designed by Hong Kong-based architects BEAU. It opened last month with an inaugural show featuring selected works of all the artists represented by the gallery; in the coming months, it will showcase solo presentations of new work by Leang Seckon, Nortse, and Naiza Khan.

Christopher Doyle, Shimane SHINTO land.11, 2013

Tsherin Sherpa, 54 views of Wisdom and Compassion, 2013

Rossi & Rossi, 11/F, M Place, 54 Wong Chuk Hang Road, Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong

Double Q Gallery

Founded by local art-scene staple Queenie Rosita Law, Double Q Gallery is the latest space from Q Art Group, set to open on 14 April. The gallery promises to highlight its founder’s discovery of under-the-radar artists in Central and Eastern Europe while also celebrating established talents from around Europe.

Double Q Gallery opens with two exhibitions, one on each floor. On the ground floor, From Now On will feature Tomo Campbell’s works inspired by Neoclassical and Flemish art. Upstairs, City in the Sky will showcase the work of Hungarian-born, London-based multimedia artist Márton Nemes, including a Hong Kong series with paintings specifically adjusted to Asia, contemplating modern life and the social media phenomenon.

Tomo Campbell, Say No More, 2022

Márton Nemes, Hong Kong Paintings 05, 2021

Upcoming: From Now On, a solo exhibition by Tomo Campbell, from 14 April to 14 May; and City in the Sky, a solo exhibition by Márton Nemes, from 14 April to 28 May.

Double Q Gallery, 68 Lok Ku Road, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong

PHD Group

Installation view of Potato Yellow Baby (Xin Liu and Lucia Monge) and Piperlane-annex (Dylan DeRose) at the Rendering group exhibition at PHD Group

Photo by Zed Leets

Property Holdings Development Group (PHD) is a contemporary art gallery with “a focus on critical engagement, research, and collaborative practice”. An elusive, exclusive space that’s available to view only by appointment, the space was opened by couple Willem Molesworth and Ysabelle Cheung, who bring with them plenty of experience — Cheung is the former managing editor of magazine ArtAsiaPacific, while Molesworth was director of de Sarthe Gallery.

Akin to a secret club, the gallery is situated in a former 1970s clubhouse adapted by BEAU Architects. Its inaugural exhibition, Rendering, showcases works by 11 artists: Michele Chu, Dylan DeRose, Christopher K. Ho, Lee Eunsae, Xin Liu, Luo Jr-Shin, Zheng Mahler, Yuko Mohri, Sasaoka Yuriko, Virtue Village, and Wong Kit Yi.

Luo Jr-Shin, in Budding, in Blooming, in Withering, 2017 at the Rendering group exhibition at PHD Group

Photo by Zed Leets

Yuko Mohri, Decomposition (For Hong Kong), 2021 a t the Rendering group exhibition at PHD Group

Photo by Zed Leets

Currently: Rendering, works by 11 artists (Michele Chu, Dylan DeRose, Christopher K. Ho, Lee Eunsae, Xin Liu, Luo Jr-Shin, Zheng Mahler, Yuko Mohri, Sasaoka Yuriko, Virtue Village, and Wong Kit Yi), from now to end of March.

By appointment only; to request a visit, leave your details at phdgroup.art; info@phdgroup.art

Odds and Ends

Opening in mid-April, Odds and Ends is a contemporary art gallery that will showcase both local talent and emerging international artists. Founders Fiona Ho (previous gallery director of Gallery HZ) and Natalie Ng (David Zwirner; Gallery HZ) come with more than a decade of experience in the art business, with a mission to nurture new talents through “a rigorous exhibition programme” and promote cross-disciplinary collaborations.

Peter Chan, Turbulence, 2022

Yongjae Kim, Newcomers, 2019

The gallery’s name is a nod to the founders’ eclectic tastes, as well as their commitment to building a space synonymous with novelty and diversity, which emphasises context, storytelling and representation. Odds and Ends’ inaugural exhibition features Peter Chan, Lewis Lau, Corn Ho, and Yongjae Kim; it will also participate in this year’s Art Central Hong Kong and the Affordable Art Fair Hong Kong.

Odds and Ends, H307, Block B, PMQ, 35 Aberdeen Street, Central, Hong Kong