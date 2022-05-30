Oil, Added: New extension of Oil Street Art Space now open

It’s been a long time coming. First rolled out in 2019, the expansion project for the government art organisation has finally been completed and is now welcoming visitors.

Developed by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department, Oil Street Art Space first opened in May 2013 in a Grade II Historic Building in North Point. For nine years now, it has been serving the community with a dedicated space to experience art co-creation.

Now, the art organisation, sometimes known as Oi!, has added to its ranks. In an outdoor space of over 3,000 square metres adjacent to the original site, is a newly erected two-storey building incorporating an exhibition and multipurpose venue. With its purpose to stage exhibitions and hold activities, the new extension aims to further provide the community with more cultural programmes and give visitors, both old and new, the experience of art co-creation.

Oil Street Art Space expands: Here’s what you need to know

Diller Scofidio + Renfro, “Joyful Trees (Arbores Laetae)”

To celebrate the new opening, as well as the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the HKSAR, Oil Street Art Space has launched ten art projects that will be rolled out throughout the rest of the year.

One of the highlight exhibitions, “Joyful Trees (Arbores Laetae)”, is a kinetic art installation by renowned American architectural studio Diller Scofidio + Renfro. A tree-themed art piece, it consists of a group of Chinese junipers planted at a 10-degree angle on rotating turntables at the Oi! Garden. When the trees rotate, light, shade and patterns overlap, immersing visitors in an “unnatural nature”.

d’strict, “Whale” (part of “d’strict Remix”)

Meanwhile, “d’strict Remix” is a three-dimensional digital art exhibition by Korean art group d’strict, featuring projections of ocean waves and a large blue whale swimming freely in the sea. Displayed on a massive screen, the exhibition connects art and technology and offers visitors a dramatic visual experience.

Other art projects include “Digital Muse”, a joint installation between six local artists who will transform the Oi! Deck into an immersive space; “Our Living Library”, a six-month-long project where artists engage the public through performances and workshops; “Neverending Garden”, which showcases the tension between the urban development and the natural environment; “XCHANGE”, a series of engagement activities based on the premise that creativity is the best problem-solving tool in life; “People-Plant-Place”, an urban gardening project; “Three Gardens”, a collection of virtual and actual rock installations inspired by Chinese landscape architecture; “Oi! Sunday”, a regular set of weekend workshops; and two art pieces called “Branching Benches” and “Mapping Oi!”.

Ng Tsz-kwan, “Nearly Real-time Digital Greenhouse” (part of “Digital Muse”)

Visitors at Oil Street Art Space are required to adhere to government pandemic rules when entering the venue, including scanning the “LeaveHomeSafe” QR code and complying with temperature checks. Keep an eye on the organisation’s website for the latest entry details.

Oil Street Art Space, 12 Oil Street, North Point, Hong Kong, +852 2512 3000