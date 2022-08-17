Samsung x SHOUT Gallery bring Jibin Im’s giant balloon bear to Hong Kong

Seoul-based pop artist Jibin Im makes his debut in Hong Kong in a project that tackles the relationship between art and technology.

To send off the summer holidays with a blast, Samsung and SHOUT Art Hub & Gallery have teamed up to bring Korean pop artist Jibin Im’s artwork to Hong Kong. Inspired by Samsung’s The Frame, the brand’s highly customisable TV that looks just like an art piece, Im’s first solo exhibition in the city is one that transcends the boundaries between art, technology and reality.

Split between two SHOUT locations, one in Central and one across the harbour in Tsim Sha Tsui, Im has recreated his renowned hugging bear series “You Are Not Alone” in both digital and physical forms. He has also brought his “Everywhere” project to Hong Kong. Perhaps you’ve come across it already — the giant balloon bear art installation is not easy to miss.

“Although the pandemic has limited our way to enjoy art, innovative technology has inspired and empowered me to push the boundaries of artistic expression — to digitalise my art and make them accessible to more people,” says Im.

Everywhere

Im’s famous “Everywhere” balloon bear has done more travelling than I have in the past three years, having been showcased in major cities around the world such as the US, the UK, Thailand and Taiwan. And now, thanks to Samsung and SHOUT, the giant balloon is finally making its debut in Hong Kong.

After a brief rendez-vous at the Samsung #YourBespokeLifestyle experience event in Harbour City, the 2.5-metre tall balloon bear is now displayed at SHOUT’s IFC location.

Frame Your Love

Aptly named after Samsung The Frame, “Frame Your Love” is a limited edition collection of works that bridges the physical and digital experience of art. A selection of Im’s hugging bears is displayed on a digital canvas that captures all their finest details using the latest Matte Display technology.

You Are Not Alone

Through this collaboration with Samsung and SHOUT, Im has introduced five new colours to his hugging bear series, exclusively for the Hong Kong market. Named “You Are Not Alone”, the bears are available in beige, brown, natural pink, lemon and white.

Samsung x SHOUT Gallery (Central) runs until 1 September at Shop 2033, P2, IFC mall, 1 Harbour View Street, Central, Hong Kong. Samsung x SHOUT Gallery (Tsim Sha Tsui) runs until 20 August at 2046 2/F Metal, Elements, 1 Austin Road West, Kowloon, Hong Kong.

For more must-see art events to check out in Hong Kong this month, click here.