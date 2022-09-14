SENS Gallery to open in Wong Chuk Hang with inaugural exhibition “Portraits of a Wild Family”

There’s a new art gallery in town — here’s what you need to know about SENS Gallery, opening 27 September.

The Wong Chuk Hang neighbourhood is soon going to be one more in the number of art galleries. Opening on 27 September, SENS Gallery is a new contemporary art space dedicated to promoting artists with diverse backgrounds and practices, with a focus on those in the greater Asian region.

The gallery’s strategic location at Landmark South, above the new headquarters of the Hong Kong Arts Development Council, means it is in a great position — literally and figuratively — to enhance the arts scene in the city. The name SENS points to a sense of feeling, taste and gesture, consistent with the gallery’s goal to cultivate art that stand for inclusiveness, diversity and uniqueness.

Portraits of A Wild Family

David Surman, “The Prodigal Son”

To mark its grand opening, SENS Gallery will present its inaugural exhibition “Portraits of a Wild Family”, featuring the works of British painter David Surman for the first time in Asia.

Influenced by his time growing up in the countryside, Surman’s animal forms in his works are distinguished by their vigourous brushwork and bright colour palettes. Drawing a playful dynamic between the animals and the environment in which they inhabit, the artist seeks to explore our complex twenty-first century relationship to the natural world through his art.

SENS Gallery, Room 08, 19/F, Landmark South, 39 Yip Kan Street, Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong