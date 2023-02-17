The SerendiCity media arts festival brings the northern lights to Hong Kong

Explore the possibilities between between people, data and the environment through a series of interactive art installations and performance programmes at the annual festival.

For most of us laymen in Hong Kong, a trip to Iceland to see the northern lights feels like a faraway dream. But it doesn’t have to be anymore, thanks to the SerendiCity media arts festival.

As the last run of the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority’s Creative Tomorrow Arts Tech Festival, SerendiCity explores the dynamic relationship between people, technology and the urban environment through a series of avant-garde multisensory experiences. Free for the public to see, the programme takes place across Freespace, Xiqu Centre and Art Park, as well as on WKCDA’s online platform.

As for the northern lights I mentioned earlier — you might’ve seen photos of the large-scale outdoor art installation on social media already. But in case you haven’t, then know that for three consecutive weeks, the night skies above the Great Lawn of the Art Park have been transformed by Borealis, a vibrant recreation of the real thing by Swiss artist Dan Acher.

Nearby, Petrichor is a site-specific environmental installation by Berlin-based artist Robert Seidel. The Dry Riverbed at Art Park has been reshaped into a luminous digital landscape that immerses visitors in an alternative world of flora and mist.

Over at the Xiqu Centre, Biometric Theatre by Mexican-Canadian artist Rafael Lozano-Hemmer comprises seven interactive audio-visual installations, including a kinetic landscape of light bulbs that pulsates to the rhythm of human heartbeat.

The SerendiCity media arts festival runs from 13 February to 5 March. See the full programme on its website.