Collectors spend over HK$1.74 billion in one evening at Sotheby’s Hong Kong

Held on 27 April, a series of Marquee sales at Sotheby’s Hong Kong smashed expectations and broke records.

Yesterday night, collectors from around the world joined Sotheby’s Hong Kong to spend a jaw-dropping HK$1.74 billion (US$221.8 million) — the highest total ever achieved in a single evening.

The amount is the sum across three auctions, which were live-streamed on Sotheby’s website, as well as on an additional nine social media and broadcast platforms.

The “De Beers Blue Diamond” (Photo: Sotheby’s Hong Kong)

The three sales featured offerings of Modern and Contemporary Art, plus a very special single lot sale of the De Beers Blue — the largest blue diamond ever to be offered at auction.

Over three-quarters of the works were fresh to the market and nearly all of them found new homes — we’re talking almost 95% of the Modern sale and 98% of the Contemporary sale. Covid restrictions and rules proved nothing but child’s play for the auctions, with just under 50% of bidders participating online.

Highlights of the evening at Sotheby’s Hong Kong:

The “De Beers Blue Diamond” fetched HK$451 million, among the highest prices ever achieved for any diamond sold on an open market. The 15.10 step-cut Fancy Vivid Blue diamond was purchased by a private collector represented by Wenhao Yu, Chairman of Jewellery and Watches at Sotheby’s Asia, via telephone.

Louise Bourgeois’ Spell-Binding Bronze “Spider IV” traded at HK$129 million, effectively becoming the most valuable sculpture ever sold in Asia. If you had a pretty HK$120-150 million lying around but missed the sales, don’t worry, the arthropod is just the first of Bourgeois’ famous Spider series to be offered in the region.

“Dora Maar” by Pablo Picasso (Photo: Sotheby’s Hong Kong)

In addition to the “De Beers Blue Diamond” and “Spider IV”, three other lots sold for over HK$100 million. The first was Wu Guanzhong’s resplendent landscape, “Plum Blossoms”, from 1973, which went for HK$103.9m, followed by Yoshitomo Nara’s larger than life painting, “Oddly Cozy”, sold for HK$112m and Pablo Picasso’s 1939 portrait of “Dora Maar”, surpassing its estimate to ultimately sell for HK$169.4 million to a Japanese collector. This transaction marked the second-highest price for the artist at auction in Asia, with Sotheby’s now holding four of the top five prices for Picasso in the region.

“Bourgeois’ spider, like Picasso’s portrait of “Dora Maar”, is one of those works that, once seen, is never forgotten. What an honour to bring them to Hong Kong, to see them excite so many viewers in our galleries, and to see them pursued in our sale room. Western artists have come to feature relatively large in our Hong Kong sales, but what’s particularly exciting for me is to see them in dialogue with their Asian counterparts, great artists like Wu Guanzhong, Chu Teh-Chun and Yoshitomo Nara, all of whom — as we saw during the evening — enjoy a huge following, both here in Asia and around the world,” said Alex Branczik, Chairman of Modern and Contemporary Art, Sotheby’s Asia.

Lead and featured image courtesy of Sotheby’s Hong Kong