Hong Kong urban artist Taxa teams up with Johnnie Walker Blue Label and Riedel on limited-edition gift box

Here’s something for the whisky lover in your life, courtesy of Taxa, Johnnie Walker and Riedel.

A three-way collaboration between Johnnie Walker Blue Label, glassmaker Riedel and Hong Kong-based artist Taxa has brought into being a new limited-edition gift box. Housing two of Riedel’s finest glasses to capture and magnify the unique characteristics of the whisky, the gift box is available from 2 May.

Carefully selected to pair with Johnnie Walker Blue Label’s complex flavours, the two glasses allow the deep whisky to be experienced in two different ways — one bold, one harmonious.

The Spirits glass, with its slim, flute-shaped structure, is designed to bring out the floral aromas and sweetness of Johnnie Walker Blue Label. Meanwhile, The Neat glass is crafted to enhance the whisky’s rich, fiery spice and dark chocolate aromas, with a dry finish.

The Spirits and The Neat are packed into a unique gift box featuring custom artwork by award-winning Japanese artist Taxa. Best known for his murals inspired by snowboarding, tattoos and street art culture, the standout artist has painted for multiple high-profile international street art festivals.

Taxa’s art on Johnnie Walker Blue Label’s limited-edition gift box depicts a heart at the centre, surrounded by abstract florals and bees representative of the whisky’s flavours and aromas. A glimpse of wood symbolises the casks in which the liquor is aged, while a silhouette of a pair of faces expresses the depth of a relationship when two exchange presents.

To compliment the gift box, the original art piece by Taxa will be on display across from PMQ, on Aberdeen Street, from 24 May to 24 June. Get your hands on the limited set by purchasing one bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue Label at any major alcohol retailer in Hong Kong while stock lasts.