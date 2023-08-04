facebook
Culture
‘KAWS:HOLIDAY’ World Tour Heads to Indonesia
Culture
04 Aug 2023 02:34 PM

'KAWS:HOLIDAY' World Tour Heads to Indonesia

Aaron Chow
Editor

KAWS:HOLIDAY has found its next vacation spot, making noise in Indonesia with a monumental bright pink “ACCOMPLICE” character placed at Prambanan Temple, the largest Hindu temple of ancient Java.

Having appeared in cities including Hong Kong, Seoul, Taipei, Tokyo, Bristol, Melbourne, and Singapore, Indonesia marks the tenth stop on its world tour. The project, led by AllRightsReserved with support from AKG Entertainment, sees KAWS‘ bunny-eared “ACCOMPLICE” figure appearing in stark contrast to the natural surroundings and Hindu architecture for a thought-provoking pairing.

The Prambanan Temple Compounds consists of 240 structures built during the height of the Sailendra dynasty in the 8th century AD. Protected as a UNESCO World Heritage site since 1991, the Prambanan continues to be used as an important religious center for Hindu rituals and ceremonies to this day.

Limited-edition pieces in collaboration with ARR will be available via DDT Store. Offerings include lanterns, tees, towels, vinyl figures, and cups featuring KAWS’ “ACCOMPLICE” character. The exhibition itself will be held from August 19 to 31. Take a closer look at the KAWS:HOLIDAY INDONESIA activations below.

KAWS:HOLIDAY INDONESIA
Location: Prambanan Temple Park Complex, Jl.,
Raya Solo – Yogyakarta No.16, Kranggan,
Bokoharjo, Kec. Prambanan, Kabupaten Sleman,
Daerah Istimewa Yogyakarta 55571, Indonesia

Indonesia Kaws KAWS:HOLIDAY ACCOMPLICE
‘KAWS:HOLIDAY’ World Tour Heads to Indonesia

Aaron Chow

Editor

aaron.chow@burdaluxury.com

