Art Macao 2023 to be inaugurated this Friday

The 3rd “Art Macao” international art event organised by the Special Administrative Region’s city government is set to be inaugurated this Friday, July 28.

Held from July to October this year, the festivities will be separated into eight main sections including the Main Exhibition, Public Art Exhibition, City Pavilion, Special Exhibition, Invitational Exhibition by Local Artists, Local Curatorial Project, Art Exhibition of Higher Education Institutions and Collateral Exhibitions.

“Art Macao” creates a co-production model in which Government, enterprises, artists and the public are involved in the participation to shape a new local cultural tourism brand, so as to develop Macao into a dazzling international platform for artistic exchanges and promote the development of “culture +,” the organisers write in a press release.

Special Exhibitions landing in the city include “BE@BRICK MACAU,” the World’s first immersive BE@RBRICK Art Exhibition held at Galaxy Macau, Mr. Doodle’s First Exhibition in Macau at the City of Dreams, “The Contour of Light: A Re-encounter with Leonardo da Vinci” at Wynn, and Disney 100 Anniversary celebrations at The Venetian, Le Garden, and the Londoner.

For the main exhibition at the Macao Museum of Art, 42 artists explore the correlation between science and religion across a variety of mediums. Public displays to look out for include a water and light “Halo” exhibition at the Art Plaza of Macao Cultural Centre and Fu Zhongwang’s “Mirror 6#” at North Plaza of Guia Hill Pedestrian Tunnel.

Take an early preview at select works from Art Macao below and find more details here.