facebook
Home > Culture > Art > Artecal Charitable Exhibition comes to Hong Kong this May: Here’s everything you need to know
Artecal Charitable Exhibition comes to Hong Kong this May: Here’s everything you need to know
Culture
17 May 2023 11:00 AM

Artecal Charitable Exhibition comes to Hong Kong this May: Here’s everything you need to know

Charmaine Ng
Editor

Hong Kong Art Month may be over, but our love of art here at Lifestyle Asia never ends. This month, we are supporting the Artecal Charitable Exhibition as a media partner as the programme launches for the first time.

I travelled all over Europe back in March, which was great because I really needed a vacation, but also bittersweet because it meant I missed Art Central and Art Basel. Although I couldn’t experience Hong Kong Art Month this year, there’s a saving grace. The Artecal Charitable Exhibition, opening for the first time at the end of May, brings together young artists from diverse backgrounds and genres to showcase their creativity and talent.

Held at the Pao Galleries in the Hong Kong Arts Centre, leading participating galleries include Contemporary by Angela Li, Galerie du Monde, Grotto Fine Art, JPS Gallery and SC Gallery. 50 artworks by 30 local artists will be on show. Some of these artists have previously touched base with Lifestyle Asia, like Cheung Tsz Hin and Wong Sze Wai.

This year’s theme is “Confluence of Voices”, highlighting the power of collaboration and connection. Through their works, emerging artists offer a fresh perspective on Hong Kong’s history, present and future, and create a tapestry of the city’s cultural identity.

The programme is organised by Artecal Foundation, a non-profit group dedicated to promoting the arts and cultural activities in the community. As such, the majority of the sale proceeds will be for the artists and galleries, as well as donated to the Hong Kong Arts Centre to develop local art.

Artecal Foundation’s services for local artists also include soft skills training and workshops, a scholarship programme with the Chinese University of Hong Kong and artist residencies at renowned institutions such as Cambridge University.

The Artecal Charitable Exhibition “Confluence of Voices” opens from 23 May to 3 June at 4/F, Pao Galleries, Hong Kong Arts Centre, 2 Harbour Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, +852 2582 0200

(Lead and featured images courtesy of Cheung Tsz Hin)

Hong Kong Artists Hong Kong Art Hong Kong Arts Centre Artecal Charitable Exhibition Artecal Foundation
You might also like ...
Artecal Charitable Exhibition comes to Hong Kong this May: Here’s everything you need to know

Charmaine Ng

Editor

Charmaine enjoys eating steamed broccoli and knocking back cups of spearmint tea, all in the name of health. Covering art, beauty and music :)

 
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.