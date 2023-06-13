Brett Crawford reflects on his first solo show “WAST3D POT3NTIAL”

Brett Crawford speaks with Lifestyle Asia for the opening of WAST3D POT3NTIAL, his first solo show in Asia at Phillips’ new gallery space in the West Kowloon Cultural District. Catch the exhibition in the WKCDA Tower by M+, on view now until 22 June.

“If you could describe Pinocchio in one word, what would it be?” Brett Crawford asked as we sat in Phillips’ new gallery space in West Kowloon. We were situated on a bench in front of a six-foot-tall wooden sculpture — you guessed it — of Pinocchio, titled “S3LF MADE.” The wooden boy was bent over in intense concentration, wielding a hammer and chisel, the latter of which was coated in white gold leaf.

Crawford’s Pinocchio sculpture was wearing chunky sneakers, a backwards baseball cap and white Mickey Mouse gloves which stood out against the dark honey of the wood veneer. I looked into Crawford’s inquisitive ice-blue gaze and hesitated. I don’t just have one word, I answered. I bring up Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio: paraded around, betrayed, and exploited by those he trusted. He wasn’t perfect. He was dishonest. He caused others hurt. He was a troublemaker. But ultimately he was a child in a greedy world which preyed on — and profited off of — the state of his otherness.

Crawford seems to approve of my answer. “So nine times out of ten, people will say he’s the liar,” he says. Pinocchio’s arc of redemption (saving his father from the whale) reads somewhat like a phoenix rising from the ashes, even if the flames in question were his own doing. “As for me,” Crawford says, “When I was young, I got into lots of trouble. I wasn’t a great person for a really long time.” Now, kindness and generosity take precedence. “When I’m gone, I hope that people will describe me as genuine, a good brother, partner, father, and all the things that make up a good human being. And I won’t mind if they also say he could draw a little bit.”

“Making art used to be my only redeeming quality,” he continues matter-of-factly. “People would give me passes [for my behaviour] all the time.” To be fair, the works on display in his first solo exhibition, titled WAST3D POT3NTIAL, are works of remarkable precision and skill. If one were to consider artistic skills a saving grace, Crawford’s are certainly up to the task.

Crawford’s childhood was a tumultuous one, with an abusive father; drawing was the only escape he had as a child. It is apparent from the amount of childhood cartoon characters and elements present in the exhibition that Pinocchio’s story surely resonates with his own. He details a past of drugs, jail time. The turning point came when he got to choose between twelve years of jail, or two years in a correctional facility. Like any reasonable person, he opted for the latter.

He recalls his initial years as a full-time artist: facing rejection, piling debt and scant sales (“I made 75 paintings for my first show. I sold three: my sister, a person who was buying prints from me, and one random person that came in.”) In 2019, he began to sell his works on Instagram. The move was a success. He eventually adopted a drop model on his website, where works would be for sale just four times a year. “I went from being in debt to making USD 10,000 – 35,000 a month. I was like, oh my God, I think I can make it. And so there was a moment where I was like, this is gonna be okay.” His works quickly gained traction online, and soon collectors and galleries began to take notice.

Now as we walk through his show at Phillips, it is apparent that he’s doing okay for himself. He points out a young couple posing for a photograph next to his football-player sized Pinocchio sculpture. “They’ve just bought that work.”

He recounts a buyer in Thailand who “started buying everything on a dime. Every print he would buy four or five things.” The buyer turned out to work for a prominent art collector, who admitted, “Once [the collector] sees your work he’s going to take over your life with commissions, and I won’t be able to afford you anymore. So I’m trying to buy up as much weight as I can right now.”

As the young buyer had predicted, most of Crawford’s time is now taken up by commissions. He starts to work at ten in the morning, takes a break in the evening, then continues in the studio until two or three a.m. There’s a two-year waitlist for his paintings, some of which are large-scale, mural-size works. “It’s an enormous workload,” he admits. “But it’s like I still hold on to the memories of having my little drawings, bringing them to the galleries, and being told, ‘Sorry, our roster’s full.’” He straightens up and we hear a shade of well-deserved pride in his voice. “There’s galleries asking to represent me now. We’re in good shape.”

Still, imposter syndrome often lies close to success, and the self-assured Brett Crawford isn’t exempt from it either: “I was like, why does this ex-drug addict, criminal type person deserve all this?” But he has an insightful answer which we will also do well to remember: dealing with self-doubt is just part of being alive. “I had to be taught how to feel again, after so long [not feeling] with drugs and alcohol.” He continues, “The best part is you get to feel proud. Happy. Love. But there’s no shut-off valve for that. So you have to learn to deal with the bad — sadness, insecurity.”

When we pressed Crawford to give us a memorable career high thus far, the answer was layered: it comes in moments. Being able to pay off more and more of his bills. Having paid off the bills altogether. Then to have growth, financially, commissions-wise, every month. All his hard work has culminated into this show, which he says is the most significant one so far.

Crawford finally ends his response by gesturing around us. He exudes the palpable lightness of someone who just had an enormous weight lifted off his shoulders, and the peacefulness of knowing the weight will never be as heavy again. “This is it. Look at this. Look at this space,” he smiles to himself in wonderment. “I’m in Hong Kong.”