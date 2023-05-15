Hong Kong artist Ernest Chang on travelling to outer space and his solo exhibition Space Rich

The founder and artist-in-residence of The Stallery discusses his newest showcase, which is decked with works inspired by Belgian surrealist artist René Magritte.

Local gallerist and artist Ernest Chang is recognised for his pop art-style works, which he describes as “ pop surrealism”. Earlier this year, the Hong Kong creative put together “Space Rich”, his own solo exhibition featuring 14 silkscreen pieces and four sculptures. Incorporating recognisable figures from pop culture and luxury brands to entice viewers, the aptly-named show at The Stallery touches on topics of space exploration and consumerism.

Highlights include Son of Man in both 2D and 3D forms, which depicts Morty from the popular series Rick and Morty with his face obscured by an iPhone, a visual pun referencing the apple obscuring the central figure’s face in René Magritte’s eponymous Son of Man; and The Great War, which shows Lana Kane from the American animated sitcom Archer in a spacesuit surrounded by familiar objects, again alluding to an eponymous painting by Magritte.

“In recent years, the effects of extreme wealth seem to catapult the mega-rich into outer space one after another in the name of space exploration,” says Chang. “Is this the ultimate metaphor of how physically and mentally detached the ultra-wealthy are from the lives and realities of the majority of this planet? Are we truly exploring this new frontier, or are we actually exploiting this new frontier and condemning other worlds to our problems here on Earth?”

Lifestyle Asia sits down with Chang to discuss his fascination with outer space, the possibility of life beyond our planet, as well as how his new exhibition “Space Rich” tackles consumerism in Hong Kong and Greater China.

In conversation with Ernest Chang

How did your interest in art begin?

It began when my mom started teaching me how to draw. She’s a painter, but she would never call herself professional. She gave up on her dreams in the field to pursue mine with me. We also have relatives in Paris, so as a kid I visited all the important museums and was exposed to art from an early age.

How does your upbringing and culture influence your art?

Ernest Chang, “The Evening Dress”

I was born in the States and grew up with American cartoons, but at the same time, my parents bought us colouring books with Japanese anime. My sister and I were obsessed with Sailor Moon. Then I spent part of my childhood in Hong Kong, and I like to showcase my life here by featuring items such as Calbee chips in my work, while using an American style of illustration and comics.

You watched a lot of cartoons and anime growing up. Which was your favourite, then and now?

As a kid, my favourite character was Kirby. It’s really cute. It’s all pink. It sucks in the air, swallows its enemies and becomes a chef, artist or something.

As an adult, I like Rick and Morty and South Park. I like the trend of meta-modernism, where cartoons comment on the news or themselves, with a very self-aware kind of humour.

How would you describe your style?

For this series, it would be pop surrealism. I use a lot of halftone dots, thick lines and a very comic book kind of feel.

What is the overarching theme in “Space Rich”?

Ernest Chang, “The Child Of Space”

My last show talked about Chinese consumerism and how that has affected fashion culture globally. For this exhibition, I wanted to talk about something out of this world. During the lockdown, we stayed home a lot. Thinking about space helped me free my own restrictive thoughts because I realised, in perspective, how small planet Earth is and how small I am.

In the last six years, there’s been a gradual space race, where Elon Musk and all the billionaires are popping up with companies that will commercialise spaceflight. It poses many new questions — are we going to be able to live in space or is this still a surrealist dream?

Space travel has always been a sort of Plan B for humankind. Once we’re done with Earth, we move on to the next planet. You see a lot of luxury brands and logos, like Chanel and Prada, in my works because I’m trying to show the idea that we can leave our current home, but we won’t be able to leave behind society and our consumerist ideas.

What is your favourite piece from this exhibition? Can explain the inspiration behind it?

My favourite is The Great War, a 16-colour screenprint on perspex and single-channel video on LED Screen.

All of the pieces in “Space Rich” are a homage to Belgian artist René Magritte, but with my own twist. The objects you see in my works aren’t random, they were chosen for a reason. In The Great War, for example, the sunflower refers to the NASA experiment where they try to grow flowers in the space station. And then there’s a Pikmin, which is a game that I really like about travelling in space and planting flowers. The rubber ducky is a part of me because I’m Ernie and Ernie in Sesame Street always plays with a rubber ducky. The Calbee chips are, again, a reference to Hong Kong culture.

Can you tell us more about your sculptures?

Ernest Chang, “The Son Of Man – Bronze Sculpture”

I wanted to challenge myself to translate something from 2D to like 3D. I already have an established style for flat works, but when you convert that into a three-dimensional piece, you have to take away all the lines, you have to take away all the shading. And then, how do you express your own artistic style? That was the challenge for me.

These sculptures were first modelled in a 3D programme, then 3D-printed. The ones in resin are made up of nine individual parts the bronze sculptures are modelled from three or four parts. All of them are 3D printed and then moulded.

What do you hope the audience can gain or experience when they see your exhibition?

I want them to feel a sense of wonder. Since we haven’t been able to travel for the last three years, this show is like a trip for the mind.

What is your creative process?

I try to stay educated by reading a lot and catching up with the news. I also save articles and research papers. Everything I learned about outer space helped inform my works in “Space Rich”.

What’s next? Any new projects coming up?

I’m already thinking about my next show — I think it’s going to be horror-themed with a side of cuteness.

I’m trying to explore deeper things within myself. Why am I drawn to the horror genre? Is it because of my past trauma? I want to mix in the cuteness angle because I feel like we are very distracted nowadays. Like on Instagram, I’m scrolling through some devastating news, and then the next second a cute puppy comes up. It’s a paradox I want to delve into.

Catch “Space Rich” from now until 4 June at The Stallery, G/F, 82A Stone Nullah Lane, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, +852 2771 3800

(Lead and featured images courtesy of The Stallery)