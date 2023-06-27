The “Freddie Mercury: A World of His Own” exhibition showcases his private collection

Freddie Mercury‘s personal collection, which for three decades remained in his Garden Lodge home in London, is now on view at the Sotheby’s Hong Kong Gallery.

Fans of British rock band Queen and frontman Freddie Mercury now have a chance to see — and even own — his personal belongings at the “Freddie Mercury: A World of His Own” exhibition. Held at Sotheby’s dedicated gallery in Pacific Place, the free-to-enter show marks the first time that the late singer’s private collection is on display.

Running for five days only, the exhibition features over 20 articles, notably Mercury’s iconic stage crown and cloak, which was worn during Queen’s last performance at Knebworth Park in 1986.

Other highlights include handwritten working drafts of Queen’s hits like Bohemian Rhapsody and We Are the Champions, stage costumes such as a pair of Adidas high top sneakers and contact sheets for the cover photograph of the Queen II album.

The global exhibition began in New York and Los Angeles before coming to Hong Kong, the only Asia leg of its tour. It will open again from 4 August to 5 September in London, after which six dedicated auctions will take place at Sotheby’s London in September 2023.

“Freddie Mercury: A World of His Own” runs from 26 to 30 June at the Sotheby’s Hong Kong Gallery, 5/F, One Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong.

(Lead and featured images courtesy of Sotheby’s)