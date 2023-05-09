An interview with Giorgiko on their latest exhibition “The Seed of Peace” at WOAW Gallery

Darren and Trisha Inouye have been making art together for nine years and counting. Their oil paintings are instantly recognizable: child-like figures, often clad in hoodies and baseball caps, lost in a stormy, post-apocalyptic world. Windswept and often alone, the subjects remind the viewer of lost children, trying to find their way home. The Seed of Peace marks their first solo exhibition in Hong Kong at WOAW Gallery’s Sun Street location, on view from now until 25th May.

Relaxed, sporting ready smiles and a self-deprecating sense of humour, the husband-and-wife duo of Giorgiko seem like they themselves have recently emerged for the better from their own searches for peace. We met them at the gallery, where they walked us through the twenty-five multimedia works on show, consisting of oil paintings, ink, and a serigraph. They spoke about the characters in the paintings as if they were real people, each with their own complex story, conflicts, and wishes. “We’ve been exploring what it might look like to receive peace, instead of trying to take it,” Trisha explained.

The exhibition is heavily inspired by the biblical story of the crucifixion and resurrection of Christ; to be at peace sometimes means letting go and trusting in the process. Darren compares the process to making a big life change: “It’s not immediate gratification, there is a process. For most of that process in the beginning, it feels like death. It feels like there’s nothing good has come out of this.”

In the conversation below, we dig deep with Giorgiko on finding inner peace, working together, and where to find the best pho in Hong Kong (spoiler alert: we don’t have an address. As they say, it’s about the journey, not the destination.)

Trisha (left) and Darren (right) Inouye of Giorgiko. WOAW Gallery, Wanchai. Image c/o WOAW Gallery

How does it feel to be in Hong Kong?

Darren Inouye: It feels really nice in some ways. It feels familiar coming to an Asian country. So it’s a place that we can, in some ways, relate to culturally. But it’s that same time since we both grew up in the United States, there’s a good mixture of Eastern-Western cultures here.

Trisha Inouye: And we’re just loving our experience here our time here. The people are really wonderful. And the food is really good.

What’s the best thing you’ve eaten here so far?

DI: It’s pho. Which is really funny.

No way.

DI: No yeah, it was so good. One of our collectors just pointed out this little hole in the wall. There’s no place to sit. It’s just a pick-up place. And it was the best pho we’ve ever had.

TI: In Happy Valley.

What other cool things have you done in HK so far?

TI: We’re loving even just the experience of getting around places. Because we’re from Los Angeles, where you need a car for everything. If you don’t have a car, you’re either stuck or you’re gonna walk for a very long time. So just loving the environment, loving be able to walk safely and comfortably everywhere. Take public transportation, trams, taxis.

DI: I mean, it’s kind of funny because when I thought about public transportation prior to coming here, it sounded horrible. I wanted my own car, public transport didn’t sound fun or anything. In my mind, it seemed like it would take a lot longer to get everywhere. But I wish LA had something like this. It’s been such a fun experience. And I can see the unique vibe and culture that it creates, and I’m going to miss this on-the-go mentality, for sure. I love it.

Outta Control, 2023. Giorgiko.

“These characters emerge as Trish and I are just living life as normal people, as parents, as a married couple, as friends of other people as witnesses to the difficulties that we see in our worlds, and just trying to process.”





Tell us about The Seed of Peace.

TI: Basically, the show is about the human experience of trying to search for peace, and trying to attain peace in different ways: through avoidance of any turmoil, or maybe even through violence, and taking peace, in order to procure it for oneself.

And through all this we’ve seen over the years, over the centuries, people have not really found peace through those means. So we’ve been exploring what it might look like to receive peace, instead of trying to take it.

A very big inspiration for the show is the biblical narrative of Christ’s crucifixion and resurrection. We pulled a lot of symbolism and themes from that story to examine that search for peace within our work. A lot of the pieces here show a lot of characters who are not at peace. The characters might look unhappy, or are not aware of the seed of peace that is being offered to them. So it’s very much about a search for peace, but also about the choice to accept peace when it is offered, when it is given.

Why the “seed” of peace?

DI: I think there’s a verse in the Bible that says, “Unless the seed falls on the ground and dies, they cannot bear fruit.” That’s the idea that we see in nature, and in the biblical story of Christ’s death and resurrection. I think that we’re trying to make that idea more comfortable for people, to see where that pattern might exist in their own lives. Maybe something needs to die for something new to come about. So that’s where the analogy for the seed has come.

And what I love about the seed is, you’re basically giving something up for the potential of life. You don’t know if it’s going to produce fruit, and you don’t know how long it’s going to take. So that’s very relevant, I think, for any person who’s striven to make a big change in their life. It’s not immediate gratification, there is a process. For most of that process in the beginning, it feels like death. It feels like there’s nothing good has come out of this.

Like shedding your old skin to re-emerge.

TI: Exactly. As Darren said, it’s about the hope and the potential — because, let me just say, I’ve killed a lot of plants. You can do your best to cultivate them, but it’s not in your control. It’s a process in nature that you have to just trust. Sometimes it doesn’t turn out the way that you want. But there’s hope that something even better will come out of it.

The Seed of Peace, installation view. Image c/o WOAW Gallery

Tell us the story behind your favourite exhibit.

DI: Judith is a new character that we’re introducing. When we created the piece, Trish and I instantly felt like she was going to be a major character in the universe, because it was a character type we haven’t yet explored: the type who wants to fulfil promises, yet is unable to fulfil those promises at the same time. So it’s kind of a tragic character. They’re very relatable. It’s someone who breaks their promises but who has every intention to change.

How do you normally come up with a character?

DI: A lot of the characters do come from Trisha directly. So she’ll draw these characters while journalling, as a process to analyse things for herself. Then we’ll adapt those characters, and eventually they’ll take on a form. But typically, we don’t have a characteristic that we are trying to illustrate and craft. It really is more intuitive and organic. These characters emerge as Trish and I are just living life as normal people, as parents, as a married couple, as friends of other people as witnesses to the difficulties that we see in our worlds, and just trying to process.

The Seed of Peace, 2023. Giorgiko.

Can you tell me a bit about how you guys work together and your creative process?

TI: So Giorgiko started with my drawing style, and my characters, plus Darren painting them. Way back when, I would just draw the drawings, Darren would paint them in, and it was that simple. But we’ve been working together for almost 10 years now, and things have morphed to become more integrated, more — insert smart word here [laughs]. So there’s a lot more back-and-forth collaboration, but it does still start with my drawings a lot.

DI: Now it’s much more of a dance, where there’s this intuitive movement. We follow each other. And of course, we still step on each other’s feet every once in a while.

Is the theme of displacement related to the experience of the Asian diaspora?

DI: Sure. I think that’s unavoidable because we are Asian Americans. I didn’t have many Asian friends until college. Most of my friends were non-Asian. So I didn’t feel necessarily rejected. But there was definitely a sense that I was different. All my friends were six foot, all of them were athletes — I was a short little Asian kid that likes to draw.

But I don’t think our work necessarily speaks directly to the Asian American experience. We really want it to be about all people. One way that we’ve been very intentional about trying to create that, is our characters are all children, or are at least child-like. No matter what culture we’ve been in, no matter where we’ve grown up, we’ve all been children at one point. So we all experienced the emotional immaturity, not knowing how to communicate well, and being misunderstood. In that sense, that insecurity is universal.

TI: A lot of times we’ll have kids in streetwear, who are set in post-apocalyptic landscapes, or other kinds of cross-cultural contrasts. A huge theme that we’ve always been exploring is the idea of feeling lost, of not feeling like belonging anywhere, of trying to find home. So through the characters, the clothing elements, and the backgrounds, we’re trying to capture that feeling of being out of place and out of time.

Both the search for peace and the search for home figure heavily. Does home = peace?

DI: We can feel very alone as adults in the world. So yes, I think it’s absolutely a search for home, a search for comfort. As adults, we realise it’s not the same things we thought of as kids, like food or toys. We’re starting to search for meaning, for purpose; and we’re looking to ourselves and to each other to provide that.

I think we’re trying to introduce deeper elements of, what about faith? What about spirituality? What about this idea of God and creation? You know, can these ideas fill that gap? And I think that’s a good question for everybody to ask, you know.

What’s something you want visitors to experience in this exhibition?

DI: We want people to come in and have a sense of empathy as they look upon our characters, at themselves. A lot of people will say, Oh, that looks like my daughter, or my son, or that looks like my best friend. And they’ll take a picture of it and send it to them. And we love that. That’s our goal, for people to relate to our characters.

TI: None of the characters we’ve portrayed here seem like they’ve found the peace that they’re searching for. Their faces are neutral, it’s really hard to discern. Have they found peace? Is it permanent or just temporary? Are they satisfied with it? It’s a process for each of the characters. All of them are imperfect. And we hope that people can relate to that, and see themselves in it.