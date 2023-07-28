facebook
Home > Culture > Art > ‘Lab Report: Giuseppe Zanotti x Bearbrick debuts a new starry collectible
‘Lab Report: Giuseppe Zanotti x Bearbrick debuts a new starry collectible
Culture
28 Jul 2023 11:30 AM

‘Lab Report: Giuseppe Zanotti x Bearbrick debuts a new starry collectible

Charmaine Ng
Editor

The Giuseppe Zanotti x Bearbrick will make its inaugural showcase during the toy’s summer experiential in Macau.

To celebrate the 2023 Bearbrick summer event in Macau, luxury Italian footwear brand Giuseppe Zanotti and Japan’s Medicom Toy have teamed up to create a special edition design of the bear-shaped toy.

Making its debut this summer, Giuseppe Zanotti’s iteration of the iconic Bearbrick arrives in a glossy black base with contrast silver ears and paws. A micro illustration of crystals is artistically applied across the bear’s face and feet, echoing the designer’s use of strass in its collections. Lastly, the house’s signature is marked on the front of the toy and the logo is stretched down the back.

Giuseppe Zanotti x Bearbrick

“More than just a toy, Bearbrick is a symbol of modern design, interwoven across culture, fashion, art and music,” says Giuseppe Zanotti. “For my edition, I wanted to create an object that aligned with my design ethos — playful and of-the-moment, but also sophisticated and glamorous.”

The Giuseppe Zanotti x Bearbrick is available in three sizes: 100% and 400%, sold as a set; and the super large 1000%. It will be unveiled at Medicom Toy’s interactive exhibit at the Galaxy Macau, an annual event featuring an art workshop, art forum, celebrity collaborations and a multi-sensory art installation, on 31 July.

(Lead and featured images courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti)

Giuseppe Zanotti Be@rbrick bearbrick lab report
You might also like ...
‘Lab Report: Giuseppe Zanotti x Bearbrick debuts a new starry collectible

Charmaine Ng

Editor

Charmaine enjoys eating steamed broccoli and knocking back cups of spearmint tea, all in the name of health. Covering art, beauty and music :)

 
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.