5 Hong Kong artists to watch at Art Central

The eighth edition of the art fair places the spotlight on local and international artists. Here are five from Hong Kong who we’re following closely.

The last pandemic restrictions have been lifted in Hong Kong, which means this year’s Art Central will bring an influx of international artists to the city. While we’re delighted to welcome acclaimed names such as Bev Butkow and Anne Samat, it’s important that we don’t forget our own local talent. From still-life specialist Aries Wu with his pleasant, delicate and dreamy landscapes; to Clara Wong, who incorporates her unique sense of humour into her dressable pieces, here are five local artists to check out at Art Central 2023.

Hong Kong artists showcasing at Art Central 2023

Aries Wu

Presented by: Touch Gallery

Guangzhou-born artist Aries Wu’s online presence features still-life pieces of pastel bouquets and flowers by the windowsill. A quick scroll through his Instagram, however, showcases his newer, vividly coloured works that depict the beauty of life through landscaped gardens. Just like his previous pieces, Wu’s new series is a unique visual experience, inspiring the viewer to perceive nature and reality through new, fantasy-inspired aesthetics.

Clara Wong

Presented by: Square Street Gallery

Some people might run into minor traumas, give up and cry — but not Clara Wong, who takes experiences like the loss of a pet and the destruction of a laptop as a point of departure in her creations. The Hong Kong artist incorporates her sense of humour, which she describes as “hellish gags” (地獄哏), into each piece, working with various art forms including readymade items, wearables and painting techniques.

Jackie Lam 009

Presented by: JPS Art Gallery

If his art doesn’t catch your attention, his unique name certainly will. Jackie Lam’s creative persona 009 is a homage to the manga series Cyborg 009 by Shotaro Ishinomori. Indeed, Lam draws inspiration from Japanese manga, comics and European modernist movements to create colourful and emotionally saturated visuals. His works, often depicting cute, bubbly characters, have a unique warmth to them that is endearing and relatable to many.

Prodip Leung

Presented by: JPS Art Gallery

Painter, illustrator and graphic designer Prodip Leung is recognised for his compelling visual imagery populated by mythical monsters, aliens and spiritual beings. Using a line drawing technique often employed in comics, Leung’s experimental works can be found on concert posters, flyers and CD covers, drawing inspiration from cartoons, street art and pop subcultures that challenge the boundaries of conventional art-making.

Beyond fine art, Leung is also the bassist of the Cantonese hip hop group LMF (Lazy Mutha Fucka).

Wong Sze Wai

Presented by: Contemporary by Angela Li

Local artist Wong Sze Wai finds inspiration from ancient Chinese murals and medieval murals in Eastern Europe to explore how memory and history are constantly being written and erased. Combining her observations and learnings with techniques like multi-layering and repeated washing out, she has created her own painting method — one that creates a sense of depth and suggests traces of time passing. Her recent works, often presented with muted blue and grey tones, depict ruins and abandoned places that recall traces of human activity.

Tickets for Art Central Hong Kong 2023 are on sale now on the fair’s website — stay updated by following its Facebook and Instagram. Art Central runs from Wednesday 22 March to Saturday 25 March at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, 1 Harbour Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

(Lead and featured images courtesy of Clara Wong)