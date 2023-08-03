Canadian company behind “Immersive Van Gogh” exhibition files for bankruptcy

Lighthouse Immersive Inc., the Toronto-based company behind immersive art exhibitions around the world including the infamous “Immersive Van Gogh” exhibit, has filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy in the U.S.

“Immersive Van Gogh,” as seen in Emily in Paris, has toured since 2017, entertaining more than 5,000,000 visitors. Lighthouse will continue to run its installations across North American cities including Detroit, Las Vegas, and Toronto. According to Bloomberg, the filing is said to be a strategy to protect the company’s assets during its insolvency proceedings in Canada.

The wildly popular shows by Lighthouse have inspired a legion of imitators around the world which have begun to hold their own exhibitions featuring large digital projections of artwork from popular artists. One of the shows often mistaken for the original is Fever’s “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” series which has achieved high levels of commercial success, and recently launched in Singapore.

Tickets to “Immersive Van Gogh” can be found here. Lighthouse is also currently holding other exhibitions across the world including “Immersive Disney Animation.”