Artist Jono Toh on his two-day exhibition “You Tell Me” at A2Z Art Gallery

Ahead of his solo exhibition in Hong Kong, Lifestyle Asia sits down with Jono Toh to talk about his fashion design background, how his experience influenced his unique style and what a typical day looks like for him as a full-time artist.

Hong Kong-based artist Jono Toh’s works are best described as an imaginative mélange of big, bold and bright abstraction. Each piece, measuring over one-metre square in area, is a sophisticated and playful orchestration of geometric and fluid forms that overlap with each other, serving as a conduit to Toh’s visual language of expression.

Trained as a fashion designer, certain elements like proportion, composition, balance and colour theory are second nature to Toh. And even though he describes his style as constantly changing, these elements appear ever-present in his works and parts of his creative process. By distilling the world around us into essential elements, the artist explores the relationships formed between shape and colour.

Now, for two days only, A2Z Art Gallery is presenting a solo exhibition of Toh’s newest works from 14 to 15 July. It is hoped that viewers approach the show — which Toh maintains is not an “exhibition” but rather a “party with pretty things on the wall” — through a whimsical lens using their childlike imagination to create their own personal narratives. The artist says it best himself: “ Ultimately, I see the purpose of my work is to make people happy through positive connections and associations. If I can get someone to leave with a smile on their face after seeing my work, then I’ve done what I set out to do.”

In conversation with Jono Toh

Tell us a bit about yourself and your background?

I grew up in Sydney, Australia. After studying Fashion Design, I worked for some Australian brands and then relocated to New York City to further my career, this time designing for large US brands.

When and how did your interest in art begin?

I’ve always been very creative even as a child. I was always drawn to anything that allowed me to use my imagination and express my creativity. I reconnected with my love of painting during the pandemic as a form of escapism and to help pass the time. Since then, my passion has become my full-time focus; the response from people worldwide has been incredible.

How does your upbringing and culture influence your art?

I’m really just a big kid, so I’ve always viewed the world through a playful lens, using my imagination to see objects, shapes, shadows and clouds for more than their face value and creating fun images or stories based on personal associations. I think having a Eurasian heritage has exposed me to so many vibrant aspects of both cultures, which has shaped my associations and fed my inspiration and creativity throughout my life.

Jono Toh with “Tease” and “Rise”

How did you conceive your unique style?

My style is always evolving, however, there are some very clear synergies between how I approach my painting and how I approached my previous career as a designer. Certain elements like proportion, composition, balance and colour theory — which are second nature to me — are ever present in my work and part of my creative process.

Tell us about your exhibition “You Tell Me”?

I prefer to not call it an exhibition. It’s a party with pretty things on the wall! “You Tell Me” is a collection of big, bold and bright works that explore the relationship between shape and colour. My hope is that each of the pieces in the show triggers personal associations, fuels the imagination and sparks playful conversation.

Favourite piece of art from the exhibition and why?

Daylight definitely has a lot of positive associations for me. The personal stories created and memories that were triggered during my process to create this piece really resonate with me and make me smile. But I’m not telling you what they are…I’d rather “You Tell Me”.

Jono Toh with “Daylight”

What do you hope the audience can gain or experience when they see the exhibition?

I want people to relax and not be so serious when they look at my work. I want them to approach it through a whimsical lens using their childlike imagination to connect with personal associations triggered by shape and colour and create their own personal narratives that lead to playful conversations. Ultimately, I see the purpose of my work is to make people happy through positive connections and associations. If I can get someone to leave with a smile on their face after seeing my work, then I’ve done what I set out to do.

What does a typical day look like for you?

When I’m not playing with my dog or spending time with my husband, I’m usually creating in one way or another. Sketching ideas or working on perfecting the colour or composition of a painting that I’ve been chipping away at for months. I don’t use tape to paint any of the clean lines on my works. Everything is done by hand with patience and precision so as you can imagine that takes up a lot of my day. But I love it, and I (scarily) find that level of precision therapeutic.

What’s next?

After this exhibition — I mean my party with pretty things on the walls — I’m taking a short break and heading off overseas to explore and find new sources of inspiration. Travel inspires me a lot. I will be exhibiting with A2Z Art Gallery in Shenzhen this September and will most likely show again in Paris towards the end of the year. My paintbrush is never idle!

“You Tell Me” runs from 14 to 15 July at A2Z Art Gallery, 17/F, H Queen’s, 80 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong.