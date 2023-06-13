American artist Katherine Bernhardt on her Pokemon-themed exhibition at David Zwirner

Lifestyle Asia sits down with St. Louis, Missouri-based painter Katherine Bernhardt, who reflects on her new show, describes her creative process and talks about all things Pokemon.

As a longtime Pokemon fan, I couldn’t not notice the newest exhibition at David Zwirner. Titled “Dummy doll jealous eyes ditto pikachu beefy mimikyu rough play Galarian rapid dash libra horn HP 270 Vmax full art”, Katherine Bernhardt’s quirkily titled show comprises 26 new works inspired by the popular Japanese franchise Pokemon.

In the exhibition, each painting delineates a loose border that frames a certain Pokemon character and overlays in text its statistics and special abilities, in imitation of the Pokemon Trading Card Game. Colours and lines bleed into each other as a result of the artist’s brisk and improvisational creative process using spray and acrylic paints, drawing the viewer into the works’ dynamic compositions.

In a way, Bernhardt offers an exploration of contemporary pop phenomena in her unique ebullient style. With this in mind, we take a deeper dive into her journey as an artist and explore how her Pokemon-themed exhibition at David Zwirner came to be.

In conversation with Katherine Bernhardt

Can you tell us a bit about yourself and your background?

I grew up in St. Louis, Missouri. I went to the Art Institute of Chicago to do the advanced painting programme there, and then directly to graduate school in New York at the School of Visual Arts. When I graduated, I began showing at Team Gallery, which was in Chelsea then. And then I left Team and moved to Canada Gallery. I’m actually still with them. I’ve been there a long time.

I lived in New York for 23 years, but I finally left four years ago and moved back to St. Louis. I love New York and I consider myself a New Yorker, but I don’t really want to live there. There’s no point in living there anymore because I can do my work somewhere else, what with Instagram and technology. And here, I get more space and a better quality of life.

When and how did your journey as an artist begin?

I always made drawings when I was little. It started with watercolours on my desk in my bedroom and then when I was around 12, I started taking painting classes at the Saint Louis Art Museum.

I made my own art throughout high school and then there was a portfolio day. So I dropped the university my portfolio from high school and I got accepted into the Art Institute of Chicago the same day. I had my own studio at the school and did the advanced painting programmes there.

How did you conceive your unique style? What would you call it?

I always did paintings. I was never interested in video or sculpture.

I tried oil paint but it was never really intuitive. It’s so toxic and doesn’t dry fast enough. I like acrylic because it’s faster. I’m a fast painter so I was always more attracted to these media.

Tell us about your exhibition “Dummy doll jealous eyes ditto pikachu beefy mimikyu rough play Galarian rapid dash libra horn HP 270 Vmax full art”. What’s the story behind the name?

The title is a mixture of different painting words on the cards. I was like, what could be funny or ridiculous?

How do you choose the subject of your art? Why Pokemon?

It’s always something that I’m obsessed with. I only became aware of Pokemon two years ago because my son was into it. I started going to the store with him and looking through all the binders and folders and I was like, this is so fun.

I own about half of the cards I painted for this exhibition; the other half is my wishlist.

Favourite piece of art from the exhibition and why?

Beefy Mimikyu. It’s like a man wearing a pair of Speedos.

What’s your creative process?

So first, I like to do the outline on the card. Then I’ll draw out the whole image in spray paint when it’s upright. Next, I put the piece on the floor and paint it with water so it puddles and makes messes by itself. After it dries, I come back to it and add in what I call special effects, like drips or swirls. I typically work on around five paintings at once.

Katherine Bernhardt, “Ditto VMax Ju Ju”

What do you hope the audience can gain or experience when they see the exhibition?

I just hope that they like it. I mean, I had fun making it, and that’s the main point.

What’s your favourite Pokemon?

I always say Ditto, because there’s the normal pink version and a shiny blue version.

Catch “ Dummy doll jealous eyes ditto pikachu beefy mimikyu rough play Galarian rapid dash libra horn HP 270 Vmax full art” from now until 5 August at David Zwirner, 5-6/F, H Queen’s, 80 Queen’s Road Central, Hong Kong.

(Lead and featured images courtesy of David Zwirner)