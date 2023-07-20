Vietnamese-American artist Liliuhms on her “Happiness Is…” collection with Giordano

To celebrate the launch of the Giordano x Liliuhms “Happiness Is…” clothing collection, US-based artist Liliuhms visited Hong Kong to see the collaboration come to life for herself. During her short trip here, she talked to Lifestyle Asia about her full-time job as an independent artist, how she linked up with Giordano and her plans for the future.

For Lily Hoang-Zhu, who works under the name Liliuhms, art is something that brings joy and makes people smile. A globally-recognised artist based in Denver, Colorado in the US, Liliuhms has built up a global community on social media who love her unique and heartwarming designs. Since taking her art full-time, the Vietnamese-American artist has collaborated with brands such as phone case provider Casetify and provided her services to multinational corporations including Disney, Bandai and Mattel.

This time around, Liliuhms has teamed up with Hong Kong clothing brand Giordano to launch a family clothing collection titled “Happiness Is…”. Centred around her playful designs, the collection aims to spread joy and features Liliuhms’ iconic character, Bun, as the protagonist.

Giordano’s flagship store at Manson House in Tsim Sha Tsui and the Telford Plaza store at Kowloon Bay has been transformed into a pop-up with thematic window displays, wrapped pillars, posters and centrepiece installations decked with Liliuhms’ artwork. From now until 24 July, a limited-time toy capsule vending machine is also installed at the two venues, where fans can try their luck and win exclusive gifts.

In conversation with Liliuhms

Tell us a bit about yourself and your background?

I am a freelance illustrator and designer. I’m Vietnamese-American and I went to school in Denver, Colorado, which is kind of in the middle of America where the cowboys are — so not a very art-centred place by any means. Because of that, I just wanted to draw and make stuff all the time, as there wasn’t really anything else to do. That’s kind of how I fell into art.

Tell us about your name Liliuhms — what does it mean?

Lily is the flower and the genus of the lily species. The scientific name of the lily flower species is called the Lilium. At the same time, the term for thinking is “uhm”. I thought it was really cute, short and sweet. S o I decided to use Liliuhms.

When and how did your journey as an artist begin?

When I was in high school, I started selling fan art at events like Comic-Con. If you’re familiar with those, I would sell my drawings of TV shows and cartoons. Then when I got to college, I started to sell more of my original work. I would do that in order to make money to pay for things that I needed in college. And then it somehow became my full-time job.

In my first year of college, I studied computer science. I did really poorly, pretty much failed all of my classes and landed on academic probation. I decided that it was probably better for me to do something that made me happy. So in my second year of college, I did UX and UI design. And so that’s what I ended up studying in school, which relates to being able to draw my own work now.

How does your upbringing and culture influence your art?

I think because I am an Asian person, specifically an Asian-American person, I’m strongly influenced by things that are cute. But because I’m from the West, I think that my art style is also Western-influenced. So there’s that merging of cute culture that comes from Asia, along with Western stories like Scooby Doo.

Who are some of your inspirations?

I really like Richard Scarry. He does Busytown and draws a lot of cats. I also like The Hungry Caterpillar and the Snoopy comics. Plus, growing up, I watched a lot of anime like Hamtaro.

Tell us about the Giordano X Liliuhms “Happiness Is…” collection?

A really big thing for me in my work is it has to be something that makes me happy. I don’t like to draw or make stuff if it doesn’t make me happy. I don’t see a point in it. Our Giordano collection is impacted by that as well. This is why we have the slogan “Happiness Is…”

In life, there are a lot of ways to pursue happiness. I would like to encourage other people to do that as well, just being exactly the person that you want to be, doing exactly the things that you want to do.

Who is the collection aimed at?

The collection is for that person who wants to be a little bit more happy and honest with themselves. That can be someone from any age range, for example, kids who are just learning about themselves and older people who have stopped being the person that they want to be. That’s who I was at one point and who I want it to be for.

Favourite piece from the collection and why?

It’s the t-shirt that says “Everything is fine” with the characters at the bottom. I think it represents me the best, where sometimes you can look really cute and be smiling, but really you just need to lay down and cry it all out. And I’m very much the kind of person who is very emotional, who cries a lot.

What is your experience partnering with Giordano? What does it mean to you?

I think it’s a very big step for me. It feels like a culmination of all of my hard work coming together. I went to the Giordano flagship store the other day and saw people wearing and holding my collection. It made me feel grateful that I can draw and reach people all the way over here. I’m in the US, I don’t get to see people face-to-face very often. People who don’t even speak English or know who I am can now enjoy my work.

The collection was available to your fans at the Anime Expo 2023. How did it feel taking Giordano to the USA?

It was cool to see people already familiar with the brand or have people who were curious about it. A lot of people from Asia who live in the US were like: “Oh my God, I know Giordano. I’m from Singapore. I grew up with this brand and it’s so amazing to see it here.” They were really wowed by the strict quality and the material of the apparel.

Are there plans to launch your collection at future anime expos?

Yes, I will be at Anime NYC this year with the Giordano collection and we’re going to show it off to the east.

What tips would you give to new artists?

I would say, don’t force yourself to do things that you think other people are going to like. A lot of young artists fall into this habit of thinking they have to draw or make things in a certain way in order to gain attention, especially online. People fall into this idea of chasing the algorithm to get likes and follows.

To this day, on Instagram or Twitter, I always cover up the likes and the numbers. I never ever look at them. It’s very unhealthy to associate your work with the number of people who are engaging with it because messes with your value and your worth as a person. Even if you’re not an artist, it’s just not healthy.

I even download apps where I don’t look at numbers or can’t see the statistics because I just don’t want to know. I don’t like to present myself in a way where I’m only a company or a brand. I think community is the most important thing when you’re an artist who’s sharing your work. Just talk with people, be who you are with people, engage with people in a way where it doesn’t feel like you want something from them and you’ll find those who care about the things that you have to say.

Is there anything you want to say to your fans in Hong Kong?

Oh, I think I’m just really grateful. I think it’s so cool that there are people in Hong Kong who like my stuff. I just want to say thank you to the people who bought it, or who might have discovered me from the collection, or who already knew me from before. I love Hong Kong.

