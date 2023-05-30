Hong Kong artist Ling Pui Sze on presenting at the Artecal Charitable Exhibition

Opening for the first time this May, the Artecal Charitable Exhibition features over 50 artworks by 30 artists, bringing together diverse backgrounds and genres. Ling Pui Sze is one of the young talents exhibiting at the week-long show.

With over 10 years of insight into Hong Kong’s art industry and multiple solo and group exhibitions under her belt, Ling Pui Sze is one of the local artists presenting at this year’s Artecal Charitable Exhibition. From 23 May to 3 June, her new works Reactionary 6, Tuning 2.1 and Tuning 2.2 are on view at the “Confluence of Voices” show, held at the Hong Kong Arts Centre. Lifestyle Asia catches up with Ling, who offers an insight into her art, her creative process and the state of the industry in Hong Kong right now.

In conversation with Ling Pui Sze

Can you explain your works Reactionary 6, Tuning 2.1 and Tuning 2.2?

Reactionary 6 is one of the works from the “Reactionary” series. This series has been a record of different reactions in my daily life since 2016, like a visual diary. The collage method and visual style of each individual piece are highly variable. I have created a number of experimental ink and collage series in which I collect images of nature taken by various machines, such as microscopes, satellites and scanners. On top of the ink painting on paper, the works’ texture is created by collaging the inkjet printing images of my old works on different types of washi paper. I tore and reassembled the pieces into abstract creatures and landscapes which creates transfigured images that are both familiar and distant. This documents my interpretation of reality.

Tuning 2.1 and Tuning 2.2 are from the “Tuning” series. I went through different surgeries and medical treatments in recent years. The recovery process reminds me of tuning a musical instrument. I think of the body as a musical instrument as it requires regular adjustment to empower ourselves to face our life with resilience. This series of collage works are composed of microscopic images and X-ray images of my own cells and body. Through repetitive printing and assembling these images, I keep a record of the state of my body at different times, which constantly reminds me of the importance of ensuring my mind and body are in tune.

Ling Pui Sze, “Reactionary 6”

What type of music do you listen to while painting?

When I am creating, the repetitiveness and steady beat of Lo-fi music help me forget about time and relax my mind, allowing me to focus on my thoughts.

What is the state of art in Hong Kong right now?

More and more galleries and non-profit organisations are supporting local artists now. Recently, I was lucky to have a solo exhibition in Grotto Fine Arts, which has supported local artists for more than 20 years. I am also honoured to participate in an upcoming artist-in-residence programme at Cambridge University organised by the Artecal Art Foundation. The programme supports local young artists by offering scholarships at the university, curating exhibitions and organising artist residency programs.

Ling Pui Sze, “Tuning 2.1”

What is your studio ritual?

I collect a lot of different materials and papers for my artwork and I like categorising and putting them on shelves and boxes. White, organised space makes me calm.

What is the one thing you cannot live without?

I need to clean my studio with a vacuum cleaner every morning before I start working. Cleaning is a ritual that empties my mind of clutter.

What is your current muse?

Creating the cell images of different organisms helps me to perceive the macro world from a microscopic origin.

Ling Pui Sze, “Tuning 2.2”

The Artecal Charitable Exhibition “Confluence of Voices” opens from 23 May to 3 June at 4/F, Pao Galleries, Hong Kong Arts Centre, 2 Harbour Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, +852 2582 0200. Find out more on the official website.