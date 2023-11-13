The most expensive Pablo Picasso paintings ever sold

As one of Pablo Picasso’s most prominent works prepares to go up for auction this November 2023, we look into his most expensive paintings ever sold, so far.

The Spanish painter, sculptor, print-maker, ceramicist, and stage designer who lived between 1881-1973 was best known as the co-creator of the Cubist movement. In present days, he remains the highest-selling artist at art auctions, given that six of his masterpieces went under the hammer for more than a USD 100 million. We caught the prices of these most expensive paintings from the late legend Pablo Picasso, and why his pieces come at such a high value. The list does not include every private sale, since these prices are rarely disclosed.

[Hero and featured image credit: Christie’s]

The Most Expensive Picasso Paintings Ever Sold

Dora Maar au chat (1941)

Dora Maar au chat or Dora Maar with Cat is a strong display of Picasso’s chromatic style and Cubist influence through the depiction of his lover. Created in 1941, the oil-on-canvas painting shows the complicated and distant relationship with Dora Maar amid the up-roaring atmosphere of World War II. The artist sometimes called her ‘the weeping woman,’ who has become a signature of Picasso’s art by appearing in several of his works.

Price: $95.2 million in 2006

Femme assise près d’une fenêtre (Marie-Thérèse) (1932)

It took Femme assise près d’une fenêtre (Marie-Thérèse) 19 minutes of bidding to hit over USD 100 million at Christie’s. Picasso depicted his mistress and muse, Marie-Thérèse Walter, as a goddess with voluptuous silhouettes. Some say that it is a picture diary of a romantic relationship between two lovebirds.

Price: $103.4 million in 2021

Garçon à La Pipe (1905)

Garçon à La Pipe is a painting of Petit Louis, a teenage Parisian model, in the late Blue Period. Translated to Boy with a Pipe, the painting is an iconic portrayal of innocence and youthfulness. The artwork was originally sold for only $30,000 in 1950, before the price multiplied over 280 times at Sotheby’s in 2004.

Price: $104 million in 2004

Nude, Green Leaves and Bust (1932)

Marie-Thérèse Walter appears in Picasso’s work again, and this time it is one of the most expensive post-war paintings ever sold. The artist explored the use of abstract shapes and flat colours on human figures here in Nude, Green Leaves and Bust.

Price: $106.5 million in 2010

Fillette à la corbeille fleurie (1905)

Fillette à la corbeille fleurie or Young Girl with a Flower Basket is Picasso’s masterpiece in the Rose Period of orange and pink. It portrays a young, naked girl holding a basket of flowers in her hands. Originally, it was in the collection of Gertrude and Leo Stein before being sold to a third party guarantor at a Christie’s auction. The piece was loaned to Musée d’Orsay in Paris.

Price: $115 million in 2018

Le Rêve (1932)

Another painting that describe Picasso’s passionate love towards Marie-Thérèse Walter, Le Rêve was painted in the same year as the other two portraits of Marie-Thérèse, the time when their relationship was said to be the most intoxicating. Steven A. Cohen of SAC Capital agreed to buy the piece from Steve Wynn at $139 million in 2006, but Wynn ‘accidentally whacked the masterpiece with his elbow, leaving a silver dollar-sized hole and scuttling the deal.’ It was later on sold at a private Christie’s sale.

Price: $155 million in 2013

Les Femmes d’Alger (Version ‘o’) (1955)

Long hailed as one of his greatest masterpieces, Les Femmes d’Alger (Version ‘o’) is Picasso’s most expensive work sold. It is also the final and most finished work among the 15 versions of his Les Femmes d’Alger series. The paintings were inspired by Eugène Delacroix, and created in honour of his friend and rival, Henri Matisse.

Price: $179.4 million in 2015

