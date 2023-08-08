6 must-see art exhibitions in Hong Kong this August

With the new month comes a selection of summer-themed shows.

August, arguably the hottest month in Hong Kong, is an ode to summer. As evidence of this, three art exhibitions from the list below are themed around the season. From WOAW Gallery’s group exhibition, to Sens Gallery’s duo artist showcase, to Pacific Place’s life-sized installation in collaboration with Hattie Stewart, bright and vibrant summer vibes are all around. Here are the exhibitions you cannot miss this August.

Hong Kong art exhibitions to see this August 2023

Vibrant Escape: An Ode to Summer

Imon Boy, “Sargo”

When: 20 July to 19 August

Presented by WOAW Gallery, “Vibrant Escape: An Ode to Summer” is a group exhibition of fifteen artworks by eight multigenerational artists from around the world, including Imon Boy, Deborah Brown, Isabella K. Cancino, Alli Conrad, Marcela Flórido, Kurt Lightner, Charlie Roberts and Kristian Touborg. Each artist presents their own definition and visualisation of the summer season and its sense of openness.

WOAW Gallery, G07, The Galleria, 9 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2965 2799

Barminski: Moon Lands On Man

Bill Barminski, “Moon Lands On Man”

When: 28 July to 17 September

In celebration of its 10th anniversary, JPS Gallery introduces “Moon Lands On Man”, a fully immersive large-scale cardboard installation straight out of every child’s fantasy. In the exhibition, American artist Bill Barminski puts a humorous and pessimistic spin on moon landing conspiracy theories, touching on controversial topics such as the Apollo 11 mission and the mysterious military facility known as Area 51.

JPS Gallery, Shops 218-219, Landmark Atrium, 15 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2682 6216

Life is a Playground

GAKU, “The Colourful Carousel”

When: 1 to 28 August

“Life is a Playground” takes place not in an art gallery, but at the oval atrium of IFC Mall. The three-part installation is created by GAKU, an up-and-coming Japanese artist who was diagnosed with severe autism at the age of three, and comprises “The Colourful Carousel”, “Create Your Own Playground” and “The Dream World of GAKU” zones. Visitors can dive into the artist’s vibrant mind through his works in varying mediums, including paintings and a digital experience.

IFC Mall, 8 Finance Street, Central, +852 2295 3308

Summer Vibes

Hattie Stewart, “Summer Vibes”

When: 3 to 22 August

Pacific Place is working with London-based artist and doodler Hattie Stewart for an off-the-wall festival titled “Summer Vibes”. A key part of the one-month-long installation is the mirror room, filled with giant inflatables and charged with vibrant flashing lights, courtesy of Stewart. Visitors can also pose for photos in the selfie booth and create their own doodle-style videos.

Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong, + 852 2844 8988

SUPER SUPER MARKET Vol.3

Haruka Yamakawa, “Cat-and Owner Portrait”

When: 4 to 27 August

Quiet Gallery’s “SUPER SUPER MARKET Vol.3” showcases 34 new paintings and five ceramic works by Tokyo-based artist Haruka Yamakawa. Following on from earlier editions in Tokyo (2021) and Hong Kong (2022), this solo exhibition is filled with activity and characters from all walks of life, defined by saturated colour tones and whimsical plays on proportion.

Quiet Gallery, BELOWGROUND, Basement, LANDMARK, 15 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, +852 6922 8669

Summer Adventures

Peter Opheim, “Leif”

When: 10 August to 9 September

Another summer-themed exhibition, “Summer Adventures” at SENS Gallery presents the works of duo American artists Peter and Ogden Opheim. Peter’s fanciful, protuberant characters and Ogden’s boxhead sculptures offer a glimpse into two generations reflecting on human nature.

SENS Gallery, Room 08, 19/F, Landmark South, 39 Yip Kan Street, Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong

(Lead and featured images courtesy of SENS Gallery)