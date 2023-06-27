6 must-see art exhibitions in Hong Kong this July

Spend your summer both indoors in the aircon and outdoors in the breeze with these recently-opened shows.

It’s officially summertime, as August Vilella’s solo exhibition “Summer Breeze” tells us. This July, a series of bright and colourful shows open in Hong Kong, such as the aforementioned exhibition at JPS Gallery, “WELCOME HOME” at Gallery by the Harbour and the two-day-only “You Tell Me” at A2Z Art Gallery Paris. Read on for more.

Hong Kong art exhibitions to see this July 2023

Summer Breeze

August Vilella, “Summer Friends”

When: 9 June to 7 July

August Vilella’s solo exhibition “Summer Breeze” features the Spanish-Japanese artist’s signature big-eyed characters, whose curious gazes lead viewers to be entranced in intuitive meditation. Using the Surrealist automatism technique guided solely by his subconscious mind, Vilella states: “I don’t choose my characters… in some way they choose me.”

JPS Gallery, Shops 218-219, Landmark Atrium, 15 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2682 6216

WELCOME HOME

Ton Mak, “MOST SPECIAL”

When: 21 June to 16 July

Wander into the weird imaginary world of the Flabjacks, a community of chubby and friendly characters created by Hong Kong-born artist Ton Mak. “WELCOME HOME” is her first solo exhibition in the city and showcases 29 acrylic paintings in a vibrant and carefree style. Fans can take home merchandise such as toys, blankets and tote bags printed with the cast of Flabjacks.

Gallery by the Harbour, Shop 207, Level 2, Ocean Centre, Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

Heart of the Matter

Chen Yufan, “Derivative – Red”

When: 30 June to 3 September

Two and three-dimensional objects and a selection of installation works make up Chen Yufan’s solo exhibition “Heart of the Matter”. Hosted at Pearl Lam Galleries, the Shanghai-based artist explores the subject of regional geography and examines how it can shape our perception. His works encourage viewers to pay attention to the nature of our consciousness and our association with physical objects.

Pearl Lam Galleries, 6/F, Pedder Building, 12 Pedder Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2522 1428

Vital Signs

When: 30 June to 3 September

Presented in association with Tetra Neon Exchange, “Vital Signs” at Tai Kwun shares the passion and affection for neon signs, master craftsmen and the streetscapes of Hong Kong. 25 neon installations, including conserved and recommissioned original shop signs, are illuminated at Block 01 Duplex Studio and the Laundry Steps. A series of workshops, talks, screenings and tours accompany the exhibition.

Tai Kwun, 10 Hollywood Road, Central, Hong Kong, +852 3559 2600

Ink | Pulse

Tong Yang-Tze and Chris Cheung (h0nh1m), “Ink | Pulse”

When: 30 June to 24 September

For just under two months, the M+ Facade is lighting up with “Ink | Pulse”, an algorithm-driven piece and a collaboration between Taiwanese calligraphy artist Tong Yang-Tze and Hong Kong media artist Chris Cheung (h0nh1m). Set against Hong Kong’s famous skyline, the site-specific moving image work is inspired by Silent Music, a series of ink-based pieces that were collected during Tong’s creative process from 2003 to 2010. As such, the 65 metres tall by 110 metres wide light-powered canvas portrays ink as a heart-like vessel for cell division, blood circulation and the nervous system, flashing over Victoria Harbour even on the foggiest of nights.

M+, 38 Museum Drive, West Kowloon Cultural District, Hong Kong, +852 2200 0217

You Tell Me

Jono Toh, “Touch”

When: 14 July to 15 July

For two days — yes, two days! — Hong Kong-based artist Jono Toh’s vibrant paintings are on display at A2Z Art Gallery Paris. An exploration of the relationships formed between shape and colour, each piece is a playful orchestration of geometric and fluid forms, a mélange of big, bold and bright abstraction. Toh hopes his works will help viewers engage their imagination and spark playful and fun conversations.

A2Z Art Gallery Paris, 17/F, H Queen’s, 80 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong

(Lead and featured images courtesy of August Vilella via JPS Gallery)