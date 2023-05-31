6 must-see art exhibitions in Hong Kong this June

From abstract sculptural pieces to digital artworks build via 3D modelling software.

In addition to the Artecal Charitable Exhibition, a host of new shows are coming to Hong Kong this month. This time around, we’ve highlighted six must-see art exhibitions, including “The Tombs Are Upset”, a sculptural showcase by American artist Matthew Ronay; “Hyperland”, Chinese artist Caison Wang’s solo exhibition that references humanity and religious deities; and “MOTLEY”, which pays homage to Hong Kong’s 90s movies by Japanese artist Jun Oson. Read on for more.

Hong Kong art exhibitions to see this June 2023

screen-skins

Tishan Hsu, “breath”

When: 18 March to 24 June

New York-based artist Tishan Hsu’s second solo exhibition with Empty Gallery dives into “the complex manner in which information technology has altered the affective, perceptual and political contours of our embodied experience”. Running until the end of June, “screen-skins” comprises six paintings and a sculpture created with a range of methods such as UV printing, 3D printing, casting and digital manipulation.

Empty Gallery, 19/F, Grand Marine Center, 3 Yue Fung Street, Aberdeen, Hong Kong, +852 2563 3396

The Tombs Are Upset

Matthew Ronay, various artworks

When: 5 May to 10 June

Matthew Ronay presents six new sculptures in his signature medium of hand-carved, hand-dyed polychromed basswood. Each piece in “The Tombs Are Upset” are the American artist’s reflections upon death and the way in which the experience of living is framed by the knowledge of an end. Alluding to processes of the body, creatures and growths, Ronay’s sculptural forms ultimately evade true representation.

Perrotin Hong Kong, K11 Atelier, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong, +852 3758 2180

Hyperland

Caison Wang, “Rethink”

When: 6 May to 25 June

Titled after Hyperion in Greek mythology, “Hyperland” is artist Caison Wang’s solo exhibition that combines the whimsical and ghoulish with deconstructed references to humanity and religious deities. Large-scale works on canvas depict two skeletal figures, Jack and Mary, acting out different scenarios in surrealist landscapes that Wang built via 3D modelling software. By presenting different idyllic and dystopic imagery, the artist reinterprets heaven and hell as psychological experiences and part of the empirical human condition.

de Sarthe, 26/F, M Place, 54 Wong Chuk Hang Road, Hong Kong, +852 2167 8896

MOTLEY

Jun Oson, “Night Date”

When: 25 May to 18 June

Hong Kong’s iconic 90s movies are the subject of Japanese artist Jun Oson’s new exhibition “MOTLEY”. Despite having never been to Hong Kong, Oson has created 15 paintings that represent his vision of the city, inspired by action and comedy classics like In the Mood for Love, A Better Tomorrow and Out of the Dark. Blending his unique pop art and manga styles with colourful peanut-shaped characters, he brings to life the city’s cinematic energy in a bold and imaginative way.

Gallery by the Harbour, Shop 207, Level 2, Ocean Centre, Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

Safe Spaces

Cha Yuree, “Drizzle”

When: 25 May to 30 June

“Safe Spaces” is Korean-American artist Cha Yuree’s second solo exhibition with Over The Influence and her first show in Asia. Known for her use of saturated colours and graphic shapes, the LA-based artist reflects on the moments in her daily life that bring the greatest sense of fulfilment and peace, such as the time spent with her grandmother. The paintings serve as a reminder to Cha to spend more time with nature, as well as a wish for the women around her to stop and take pleasure in the little things, such as the act of slicing a melon or watching the wind.

Over The Influence, G/F & 1/F, 159 Hollywood Road, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2617 9829

The Green Room

Lee Na, “Pear Tree Boy”

When: 9 June to 29 July

The Stroll Gallery brings Korean artist Lee Na’s work to Hong Kong in a new exhibition titled “The Green Room”. 11 paintings, influenced by Lee’s childhood memories from the 80s and 90s, depict scenes of nature with children running freely in the foreground. Referring to the familiar yet distant feelings of childhood, as well as the harmonious relationship between nature and humankind, Lee Na remarks: “I hope that [this exhibition] will be an opportunity to evoke emotions and experiences that the audience feels but has easily overlooked.”

The Stroll Gallery, Unit 504, 5/F, Vanta Industrial Centre, 21-23 Tai Lin Pai Road, Kwai Chung, Hong Kong, +852 6366 0717

(Lead and featured images courtesy of Caison Wang via de Sarthe)